Serious Crash, Carterton - Wellington
Sunday, 2 March 2025, 2:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently attending a two-vehicle
crash on SH2, West Taratahi, near Carterton.
Police
were called about midday.
Initial indications suggest
one person has serious injuries.
The road is closed,
with diversions in place.
Motorists should avoid the
area if
possible.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more