A Climate Change Strategy For The Nelson Community

Following the August 2022 weather event, Council staff worked to restore the shared pathway at Sunday Hole and repair a culvert that was damaged in the storm (Photo/Supplied)

Elected members will be asked to give the green light to community engagement on Nelson City Council’s Draft Climate Change Strategy at a full Council meeting on Thursday, 6 March.

Chair of the Climate Change Taskforce Dr Aaron Stallard says the Strategy is a collective roadmap for Nelson to do our fair share to reduce emissions and prepare for unavoidable climate disruption.

“The Strategy shows all of us – Council, businesses, landowners, community groups, iwi and whānau, individuals – the roles we can play in tackling climate change. It asks us to meet the needs of today without borrowing from tomorrow."

Approval is also being sought to gather community feedback on two options for community-wide emissions reductions targets in the Strategy, one based on New Zealand’s national emissions reductions budgets and another, more ambitious, target that is based on the IPCC recommendation to limit global average temperature rise to 1.5 °C.

“The Strategy includes goals and targets that align with those of central government, many large businesses, and the international community,” says Dr Stallard.

The emission reduction targets in the Strategy are for the entire Nelson community, including Council (note: there is also a specific emissions reduction target for Council).

Created with input and guidance from a community Climate Change Advisory Group, Ngā Iwi o Te Tauihu and Council’s Climate Change Taskforce, the Strategy is intended as a guide for both Council and the Nelson community in its response to the twin challenges of climate change: reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to the effects of climate change.

“We look forward to engaging with the community and receiving all forms of feedback,” says Dr Stallard.

“We want to know how the Strategy can be improved, of any concerns about the Strategy, and ideas about how, as a community, we can reduce emissions and prepare for climate disruption.”

In 2024, Council completed a project to provide a detailed breakdown of community greenhouse gas emissions in the Nelson – Tasman region. This showed that transport was the biggest source of emissions in Nelson.

Group Manager Strategy and Communications Nicky McDonald says the data allows Council to focus its efforts where they have the most impact.

“Both targets in the Strategy will require businesses, organisations and individuals to take action now if we are to successfully meet them. With accurate data at our fingertips we can make sure the actions we take are meaningful. The scale and pace of those actions will depend on which of the two targets our community opts for.

“Changes will be seen right across our society but it’s important to remember that tackling climate change is not a one-size-fits-all approach. We’re asking our community to consider what they can do for each other to help reduce emissions and adapt for the effects of climate change. Cycling or walking to work may not be possible for everyone, but if more people who are able to do it take up the challenge then we will be heading in a positive direction.”

Dr Stallard says reducing emissions requires change in many aspects of society.

“This task may seem daunting, but if we work together as a community we will find that the changes required are not only within our reach but will also improve our wellbeing. Taking climate action can be a meaningful and enjoyable part of our lives, helping to reduce the cost of living, and improve the wellbeing of our community and the planet. We owe this to future generations.”

Nicky says the Climate Action Plan, which is part of the draft Strategy, outlines key climate-related projects that align with the Strategy’s objectives.

“The Plan currently includes projects led by Council and iwi. We know there is a large gap between what we are doing now and what we need to do to meet the goals of the Strategy. We are inviting feedback on what more Council could do – and what projects community organisations and businesses are working on – so future updates of the Plan can help to close this gap.”

Examples of Council projects in the Plan include replacing the existing diesel fuel cremator with a low carbon cremator at the Council-owned crematorium and installing solar panels on Council buildings.

Engagement for the Strategy starts on March 10 and will close on 17 April. Copies of the Strategy and Action plan will be available at nelson.govt.nz, the Customer Service Centre on Trafalgar Street and in public libraries.

To provide feedback on the Strategy, community members are asked to fill in the survey at nelson.govt.nz, which will open for submissions on 10 March. Submissions can also be received at NCC Customer Services.

There will also be opportunities to talk to staff in person including a series of lunchtime talks at 123 Bridge Street (Cultural Conversations shop), Isel Park Night Markets (Thursday 13 and 27 March), Nelson Market on Saturday 5 April, Nightingale Library Memorial (March 12, 20) and Elma Turner Library (April 1, 8).

Notes:

The two options for community emissions reduction targets are:

Option A: Reduce all greenhouse gas emissions, excluding biogenic methane, by an average of 6.83 per cent every year between 2025 and 2035. Reduce biogenic methane by an average of 1.4 per cent every year between 2025 and 2035.

This option is based on the national emissions reduction targets and the first three emissions budgets. However, while the national targets are net targets, these are gross targets – requiring emissions to be reduced at source rather than relying on forestry removals or offsets.

Option B: Reduce all greenhouse gas emissions excluding biogenic methane by an average of 8.3 per cent every year between 2025 and 2035. Reduce biogenic methane by an average of 1.5 per cent every year between 2025 and 2035.

This option is based on the IPCC recommendation to reduce net emissions by 43 per cent by 2030 and aligns with Paris Agreement commitment of a global average temperature rise limit of 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

