Customs Seizes 36 Kilograms Of Methamphetamine In Unaccompanied Luggage

Thursday, 6 March 2025, 3:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Customs Service

Luggage and some of the contents seized by the New Zealand Customs Service (Photo/Supplied)

Customs officers at Auckland International Airport have seized more than 36 kilograms of methamphetamine found in unaccompanied bags.

The two bags arrived on Wednesday 5 March on a flight from LAX and were referred to Customs for further inspection.

A search of both bags identified a number of plastic-wrapped, vacuum-sealed parcels. Testing of the substance within those parcels returned positive for methamphetamine.

Customs Auckland Airport Manager, Paul Williams, says this is another great example of collaboration by agencies and stakeholders within the aviation sector to combat the smuggling of illicit drugs.

"Criminals are trying to get drugs through our airport in increasingly large volumes, but our intelligence and partnership networks are alert to their tactics," he says.

"Customs will continue to work across the industry to secure the supply chain, and our team will act swiftly to identify and stop risks as part of our focus of protecting the border."

It is estimated the amount of methamphetamine seized would have had a street value of up to NZ$13.5 million and caused around NZ$37.9 million in potential harm and cost to New Zealand.

Everyone can help play a role in protecting New Zealand's border and communities from illicit drugs through keeping an eye out for suspicious activity while travelling or working at airports.

You can raise any suspicions with a Customs officer at the airport or call 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) in confidence or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

