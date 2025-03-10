Andrew Sutherland Not Guilty Of Endangering Transport

Andrew Sutherland, builder from Ōtepoti Dunedin, one of the four Restore Passenger Rail supporters who climbed motorway gantries and tunnels in and near Wellington two and a half years ago, was today found not guilty of endangering transport in the Wellington District Court.

This is the first of several Restore Passenger Rail trials for temporarily blocking Wellington traffic two to three years ago. Its outcome may affect how the next trials will proceed.

This is week three of the trial of Andrew Sutherland, Te Wehi Ratana, Michael Apathy and Thomas Taptiklis, all charged with Endangering Transport. After three days of deliberation, the jury has yet to make a decision on the three remaining defendants.

“It’s a start but we’re only one quarter of the way there,” Sutherland said after hearing the not guilty verdict. “And no outcome from this trial changes the fact we’re on track for 3-4 degrees.”

“Now we await the jury’s decision on the three remaining climate defenders, possibly tomorrow.” said spokesperson Rachael Andrews.

“If you are in Wellington tomorrow, Tuesday 11 March, please join us at the Wellington District Court to support our three remaining climate defenders.”

