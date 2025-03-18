Procurement Underway For Northland Corridor Section 1, Ara Tuhono - Warkworth To Te Hana

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is inviting interested parties to express their interest in delivering the first section of the Northland Corridor Ara Tūhono - Warkworth to Te Hana, a major transport project designed to improve safety, resilience and efficiency between Auckland and Northland.

Following extensive market engagement, Registrations of Interest (ROI) for the project opened on Friday: GETS | New Zealand Transport Agency (Waka Kotahi) - HISTORIC - 11939 - Invitation for Registrations of Interest (ROI) - Northland Corridor – Section 1 (Warkworth to Te Hana) Public Private Partnership

The ROI, which marks the start of the procurement process, was announced by Transport Minister, Hon. Chris Bishop, last week, in the lead up to the NZ Infrastructure Investment Summit.

“This is a major milestone for the development of Northland’s transport network,” says NZTA Northland Corridor Programme Director, Derek Robertson.

“The three Roads of National Significance that make up the Northland Corridor will support economic growth and productivity, reduce congestion, improve safety, support housing development, and improve freight connections to the wider Upper North Island.”

“The Ara Tūhono - Warkworth to Te Hana section is the most advanced part of the corridor in terms of consents, property acquisition and design, meaning we can start construction sooner than the other sections.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The indicative design for the 26km four-lane highway includes an 850m tunnel in the Dome valley and three interchanges at Warkworth, Wellsford and Te Hana. These improvements will address the known safety and resilience challenges in the Dome valley, a critical freight and passenger route.

The project will be delivered under a Public Private Partnership (PPP), with the current Registration of Interest process marking the first stage of procurement. This will be followed by formal Expression of Interest (EOI) process that will get underway before the end of the month, and a Request for Proposal (RFP) in mid-2025 for up to three shortlisted bidders, with a preferred bidder expected to be announced in early 2026 and contract finalised by the middle of next year.

“We would like to thank both the New Zealand based and international contractors, investors and maintenance and operations for their contributions during the market engagement process.

“We have heard a lot about how things can be done more collaboratively, quickly and with great outcomes for partners and the community. Their valuable insights have helped us shape up the PPP procurement approach.”

Detailed design and construction are expected to start in late 2026.

NZTA is also advancing plans for the remaining sections, including an alternative route to the Brynderwyn Hills. Decisions on section 2 Te Hana to Port Marsden Highway and section 3 Port Marsden Highway to Whangārei will be announced soon. Taking a corridor approach will enable NZTA to take advantage of scale and leverage efficiencies, improve innovation and deliver outcomes faster.

“This project is an important investment in Northland’s future and will deliver long-term benefits for both the region and New Zealand’s wider transport network.” says Mr Robertson.

© Scoop Media

