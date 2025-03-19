DIA’s Pathetic Job Cuts A Drop In The Bucket

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is slamming the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) for its token attempt to trim its bloated workforce, with just 64 jobs on the chopping block.

Taxpayers’ Union Spokesman Rhys Hurley said:

“In 2017, DIA had 2,159 staff. Fast forward to 2024, that number had exploded to 2,871. Now they have the cheek to demand a pat on the back from the Minister for shaving off a measly 64 roles. Give us a break.”

“The Government promised to rein in the sprawling bureaucracy that has been sucking up taxpayer dollars, and a handful of job cuts won’t do it.”

“DIA’s staffing should return to 2017 levels—at minimum. And the same goes for every other department and agency that ballooned under the last government. Every cent wasted on unnecessary pen pushers is a cent that could be funding frontline services, tax relief, or paying down the growing government debt.”

“Minister van Velden must take accountability and show she is serious about delivering real savings within her Ministry, not just tinkering around the edges.”

