Water Usage Tracking Down During Level 4

Dargaville had less than 10 percent expected rainfall in Feb. Photo/Supplied.

Dargaville and Baylys Beach residents have taken the level 4 water restrictions in their stride with daily usage decreasing further in the seven days since restrictions came into force on Tuesday 11 March.

Kaipara District Council Chief Executive Jason Marris applauded the community’s effort and encouraged everyone to keep doing their bit.

Simple things like reusing shower water for gardens can make all the difference. Photo/Supplied.

“We know water restrictions are tough but the drop in daily usage shows the collective impact of everyone making small changes to their daily habits. Simple things like taking shorter showers, reusing shower water for their gardens and driving dusty cars until we get some proper rain to get the river levels up again, will help ensure everyone has enough water for essential use.”

While there has been some light rain, it is not enough to replenish the water supply.

Local farmers are encouraged to keep an eye out for leaky troughs and pipes.

Work and Income NZ can help with emergency tank top ups for residents on private tanks. There are eligibility requirements, including income and asset limits, and some customers may have to pay the costs back. Search tank refill on the WINZ website for information.

A reminder from National Public Health Service’s Medical Officer of Health Dr David Sinclair that while following the level 4 water restrictions, it’s important for everyone to keep up healthy habits around hand hygiene, staying hydrated, and food safety.

Remember to always wash your hands before preparing and eating food, and after using the toilet, blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. Keep drinking water as usual, especially if the weather is hot. Make sure babies, young children and older people continue to drink plenty of water too.

Links to additional information:

For additional advice on water safety during a drought, including for people using tank water, visit: https://www.taumataarowai.govt.nz/for-communities/dry-weather/dry-weather-and-drinking-water/

Assistance with urgent water tank refills: https://www.workandincome.govt.nz/eligibility/living-expenses/heating-and-power-bills.html

Search for water suppliers: https://hinekorako.taumataarowai.govt.nz/publicregister/supplies/

