Police Seeking Storm Hughes In Central Auckland

Be on the lookout for a man who is committing a spree of offending at central Auckland retailers.

That’s the message from Police to the public and retailers around Auckland’s city centre and Newmarket.

Storm Bryce Hughes also has numerous warrants for his arrest.

The 49-year-old HeadHunters associate is wanted for aggravated robbery and other dishonesty offending.

Inspector Grant Tetzlaff, Auckland Central Area Commander, says Hughes is still active around the city.

“We believe he is continuing to commit offending at retail stores to the tune of thousands of dollars.

“It’s important that we locate Hughes to prevent further offending taking place.

“We are asking retailers and security staff, especially around the city and Newmarket, to be aware of Hughes.”

Anyone who sees Hughes should contact Police straight away.

“We do not advise anyone to take matters in their own hands, but instead contact Police and let us take care of it,” Inspector Tetzlaff says.

Hughes has links to the west Auckland area.

Inspector Tetzlaff says in recent theft reports, Hughes has been wearing glasses and occasionally a baseball cap.

He may be carrying a backpack or reusable bag to help facilitate his offending.

Hughes is described as being of medium build and is about 171 centimetres tall.

If you have information, please contact Police.

Please contact 105 using the reference number 250306/7255.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

