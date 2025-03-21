Celebrating Our People, Our Past This May

Image/Supplied

An upcoming Marlborough Heritage Festival promises a four-day celebration of the people, places, and stories that have shaped our region.

Events will take place across Marlborough from 15 to 18 May providing an opportunity for communities to connect with their heritage in meaningful ways, Council’s Arts, Culture and Heritage Manager Nicola Neilson said.

“From guided walks, cemetery tours, museum exhibitions and thought-provoking talks by guest speakers, the festival will showcase a diverse range of experiences. It finishes on International Museum Day giving the perfect chance for people to visit one of Marlborough’s museums to uncover the treasures in their collections,” she said.

Participating museums include Edwin Fox Maritime Museum, Flaxbourne Heritage Centre, Havelock Museum, Picton Heritage and Whaling Museum, Renwick Museum, Te Kahu o Waipuna, Vintage Car Club, Marlborough Museum and the Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre.

The festival events are organised by community groups and heritage organisations with coordination provided by Heritage Marlborough. It includes a Heritage Marlborough Children’s Scavenger Hunt in Blenheim’s CBD all weekend, from 16-18 May.

Marlborough’s museums and heritage organisations were largely volunteer led so the Marlborough Heritage Festival would be a great chance to show appreciation for the passionate and dedicated volunteers who preserve Marlborough’s history and help keep it alive, Museum Coordinator Sophie Wool said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We hope it will be a great success, and that people will make the most of the fascinating programme that has been put together. Our vision is for the festival to continue growing, offering a wide range of events that engage people from all corners of the region. Mark it in your calendar now and be part of this journey through Marlborough’s history,” she said.

The festival includes the following:

Blenheim Family History Group Open Day - Curious about your family history? Drop in to meet the Blenheim Family History Group and pick up expert tips on tracing your ancestry. Whether you're just starting or have hit a roadblock in your research, their knowledgeable members are here to help.

Renwick Museum Exhibition Opening - ‘Renwick Houses 1850-1940’ - Be the first in to see the new exhibition at Renwick Museum exploring historic homes in the area ranging from 1850-1940.

Pakohe Kōrero with Ngakau - Discover the history of Te Hoiere and the connections Ngāti Kuia has to pakohe (argillite). This kōrero, held at the newly opened Kete Aronui in Pelorus Bridge, explores the stories, taonga, and cultural significance of pakohe in the region.

Changing Landscapes Floor Talk - Have you ever wondered about the history behind the parks and open spaces we all spend so much time in? Join Dr. Liz Ward to learn more about the stories of our parks and open spaces through the years.

History from the Grave’ - Havelock Cemetery Tour - Join family historian Don Auckram, author of History from the Grave: A History of Havelock and the Pelorus District of Marlborough, for a guided tour of Havelock’s historic cemetery. Over three years of research have uncovered fascinating local stories - don’t miss this chance to hear them firsthand.

A full schedule of events will be published soon. Register here: www.eventfinda.co.nz/user/heritagel8x/events

© Scoop Media

