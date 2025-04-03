Tandem Duo Sparks Suspicion, Leads To Arrests

Two Toyota Aquas travelling in tandem through Green Bay sparked an air of suspicion for Police during the early hours of this morning.

Just before 3am, Police conducting routine patrols observed the two vehicles travelling at high speed and in tandem along Godley Road.

Auckland City West Area Commander, Inspector Alisse Robertson, says officers didn’t signal for the vehicles to stop and instead called in the Police Eagle helicopter for assistance from above.

“Eagle has quickly located one of the vehicles in Glen Eden and tracked it until it was abandoned on Holdens Road.

“Both the driver and passenger have then been observed retrieving a number of items from the backseat.”

Inspector Robertson says as Police arrived on scene, the driver and passenger have thrown bottles of alcohol at the at the Police car before fleeing on foot.

“Thankfully no one was hurt, however the patrol car was damaged.

“Officers have then taken both alleged offenders into custody a short time later.

“Police are investigating this event in connection with a burglary at a Blockhouse Bay business prior to the cars coming to our attention.

“Police won’t tolerate this kind of reckless behaviour, which has the potential to cause harm to our staff and the wider public.”

An 18-year-old will appear in Auckland District Court on 10 April charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and intentional damage.

A 14-year-old has been referred to Youth Aid Services.

