Voting Opens In Te Awanui Ward By-election

Voting opens today, Monday 7 April, in the Te Awanui Ward by-election which will determine who will represent the Māori ward at the Tauranga council table.

Five candidates are vying for the seat, which became vacant earlier this year after the resignation of Mikaere Sydney for medical reasons.

Voting packs are already in the post and include a voting paper, return envelope and candidate information.

Voting closes at midday on Tuesday, 29 April and there are multiple, easy ways to cast a vote.

Following the use of orange voting bins during last year’s local body elections, voting bins will again be located at supermarkets and libraries across Tauranga, as well as Hauora centres.

Voters can find their nearest voting bin by using the handy orange bin locator on Council’s by-election webpage. Voters can also drop their voting paper, in the return envelope, into any mailbox before 24 April to ensure it’s received in time.

Mayor Mahé Drysdale encourages those eligible to vote in the by-election to exercise their democratic right.

“Voting is an important way to contribute to local democracy by determining who will represent Te Awanui Ward at the governance table, and ultimately influencing the future people would like to see for Tauranga.”

For anyone needing to cast a special vote, a voting kiosk will also be available at He Puna Manawa – Tauranga Library, 21 Devonport Road, between 9.30am and 5pm on weekdays throughout the voting period. A special vote will be required for those eligible to vote, but not yet registered on the Māori electoral roll. Head to vote.nz to check enrolment status, or visit the special vote kiosk at He Puna Manawa.

For local body elections, Council uses the single transferable vote (STV) system, which means voters rank their preferred candidates instead of putting a tick. Voters can rank as many or as few candidates as they wish. If their first pick doesn’t get the numbers and is eliminated from the first round, then their vote goes to their second pick, and so on until one candidate has a majority of votes.

For more information on voting and to view candidate profiles, visit Council’s by-election webpage: https://www.tauranga.govt.nz/council/about-your-council/elections/by-election-te-awanui-m%C4%81ori-ward-2025

