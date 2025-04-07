Firefighters Responding To Large Industrial Fire In Christchurch

Multiple Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews are responding to a large industrial fire in Bromley, Christchurch.

Crews were first alerted to the fire on Maces Road just before 1pm today.

There are currently 10 trucks in attendance, as crews work to bring the fire under control.

Anyone concerned about smoke is advised to close windows and doors, and stay inside if possible.

People are advised to stay away from the area to allow our crews to work safely.

