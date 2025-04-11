Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Zealand’s Glacier Volume Down 42 Percent Since 2005

Friday, 11 April 2025, 11:24 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

Total glacier ice volumes in Aotearoa New Zealand decreased by 42 percent between 2005 and 2023, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

“This 22 km3 decrease between 2005 and 2023 is equivalent to 37 percent of the volume of Lake Taupō,” environment statistics spokesperson Tehseen Islam said.

Stats NZ has updated its Annual glacier ice volumes: Data to 2023 environmental indicator, using data from the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA).

The environmental indicators Wildfire risk: Data to 2023 and UV intensity: Data to 2023 were also published today.

Visit our website to read this news story and the updated indicator pages:

  • New Zealand’s glacier volume down 42 percent since 2005: https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/new-zealands-glacier-volume-down-42-percent-since-2005/
  • Annual glacier ice volumes: Data to 2023: https://www.stats.govt.nz/indicators/annual-glacier-ice-volumes-data-to-2023/
  • Wildfire risk: Data to 2023: https://www.stats.govt.nz/indicators/wildfire-risk-data-to-2023/
  • UV intensity: Data to 2023: https://www.stats.govt.nz/indicators/uv-intensity-data-to-2023/
