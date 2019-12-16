Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Latitude and Mastercard partner to offer payments innovation

Monday, 16 December 2019, 9:05 am
Press Release: Latitude Financial

o

Latitude Financial and Mastercard have entered into a strategic partnership to deliver cutting edge digital payments solutions for New Zealand and Australia. The partnership will see significant development in Latitude’s payments and lending platform, driving new products and innovation in the New Zealand Travel and BNPL segments. The next-generation BNPL, enabling Genoapay customers to buy now pay later anywhere Mastercard is accepted globally, will launch first in New Zealand, followed by Australia, in 2020. The new travel card will also launch in New Zealand next year.

New Payments innovation – BNPL available anywhere Mastercard is accepted

New Zealanders will now be able to make purchases using Genoapay anywhere Mastercard is accepted globally.

Other features include simplified payments, giving customers the ability to group multiple purchases into one simple payment plan.

Genoapay is Latitude’s BNPL payments platform in New Zealand, enabling customers to pay for purchases over 10 interest-free payments.

Signing-up takes just 90 seconds, including instant approval for spending amounts of between $150 and $1,000.

Every consumer undergoes a credit and ID check as part of Latitude’s ongoing commitment to acting responsibly.

For a video of how this works, click on this link

Launching a travel and shopping proposition in New Zealand

Latitude and Mastercard will collaborate on a new travel and shopping credit card, which will feature innovations available exclusively to New Zealand customers at launch. New Zealanders who love to travel and shop will soon be able to apply for their own unique card.

Latitude and Mastercard previously joined forces in 2009 to develop the 28 Degrees Global Mastercard, Australia’s leading travel and shopping credit card.

Latitude Managing Director and CEO Ahmed Fahour said, “We are excited to expand our partnership with Mastercard, one of the most respected global brands, to innovate in buy now pay later and develop other products that will benefit Latitude customers. This is the next evolution of the BNPL industry and will enable consumers to pay for their purchases using Genoapay at any of the nearly 53 million merchants that accept Mastercard worldwide.”

Ajay Banga, President and CEO of Mastercard, said, “Everyone wants a seamless shopping experience. This partnership lets us provide that and more - we’re building the foundation for people to choose to pay in the way they want, when and where they want, knowing each time it’s going to be simple, safe and secure.”

Latitude Financial is a leading digital payments, instalments and lending business with 2.6 million customer accounts and over 1,950 merchant partners that operate more than 9,000 online and physical outlets across Australia and New Zealand.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Latitude Financial on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Primary Sector Council Report: Vision To Unite The Primary Sector Launched

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor has welcomed the release of a bold new vision for the country’s vital food and fibre sector. More>>

ALSO:

Crown Accounts: Treasury HYEFU Sees Deficit Then Rising Surpluses

An operating balance before gains and losses deficit of $0.9 billion is forecast in the current year, before returning to a small surplus in 2020/21 which then grows to reach $5.9 billion (1.5% of GDP) in 2023/24. More>>

ALSO:

Fuels Rushing In: Govt "Ready To Act" On Petrol Market Report

The Government will now take the Commerce Commission’s recommendations to Cabinet...
• A more transparent wholesale pricing regime • Greater contractual freedoms and fairer terms • Introducing an enforceable industry code of conduct • Improve transparency of premium grade fuel pricing... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank Capital Review Decision: Increased Bank Capital Requirements

Governor Adrian Orr said the decisions to increase capital requirements are about making the banking system safer for all New Zealanders, and will ensure bank owners have a meaningful stake in their businesses. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 