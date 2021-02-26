GroupM Launches AI-powered Influencer Marketing Platform INCA In New Zealand

The launch enables the company to support clients to achieve outcomes through a guaranteed pricing model and brand-safe content marketing campaigns on social channels and beyond

New Zealand, 26 February 2021 - GroupM New Zealand is the latest country to launch the AI-powered, brand-safe influencer marketing network INCA giving advertisers access to a data-driven brand engagement tool that connects them with trustworthy and relevant influencers at scale.

INCA forms part of GroupM’s market-leading suite of data-driven tech solutions that power growth and effectiveness for clients. The New Zealand launch is part of INCA’s ongoing expansion in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

New Zealand advertisers can now leverage INCA's artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled technology to partner with a vast network of relevant and authentic creators to plan, execute, and measure content-driven campaigns that bring their brand stories to life and deliver results. The launch solidifies the company's efforts to uphold brand safety in the industry as more brands are allocating budgets to influencer marketing to drive brand engagement across social platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Snapchat, TikTok and more.

The nature of attention in advertising is constantly evolving. A recent IPSOS MORI study, in partnership with Lumen using eye tracking capabilities, found that less than 10% of the audience maintained visual focus on advertising within social platforms versus 94% maintaining focus on the content within those platforms. Consequently, New Zealand marketers are choosing to invest in creators that can efficiently and authentically partner to deliver better brand stories and drive human attention.

In New Zealand, INCA is led by GroupM Head of Product & Solutions Nick Henderson, and is available to clients from all GroupM NZ agencies, Mindshare, MediaCom, Wavemaker and IKON.

Nick Henderson, Head of Product & Solutions, GroupM New Zealand says: “New Zealand is such an exceptional market for creators. We feel very privileged to be able to connect our brands with the best creators through this new platform. Our people, technology and partnerships put us in a unique position to sit across the intersection of creativity, media, data and commerce and we’re excited to bring this value to our brands and strengthen the influencer eco-system in New Zealand.”

Nick Henderson, Head of Product & Solutions, GroupM New Zealand

Using its AI-powered influencer identification platform INCAtech, INCA provides unique creator and audience insights, workflow tools, content amplification and detailed campaign reporting dashboards. INCA also includes Genuity Score, which allows to check the proportion of real versus fake audience on a creator’s profile, which drives authenticity and effectiveness.

Chris Riley, Chief Executive Officer, GroupM New Zealand, says: “Advertisers are faced with the challenge of connecting more deeply with consumers in social media platforms. INCA allows us to access thousands of authentic and relevant content creators in a highly cost effective way. This technology has simply changed the game in terms of how we can now plan, implement and measure our influencer content campaigns for clients.”

INCA empowers businesses through effective data-driven influencer marketing solutions that ensure brand safety, protect brand credibility and boost customer affinity.

INCA has a growing presence in the APAC region and has successfully run more than 1,300 campaigns in APAC for 140 clients, driving powerful and authentic connections between influencers, brands and consumers.

© Scoop Media

