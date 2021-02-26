Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

GroupM Launches AI-powered Influencer Marketing Platform INCA In New Zealand

Friday, 26 February 2021, 7:25 am
Press Release: GroupM

The launch enables the company to support clients to achieve outcomes through a guaranteed pricing model and brand-safe content marketing campaigns on social channels and beyond

New Zealand, 26 February 2021 - GroupM New Zealand is the latest country to launch the AI-powered, brand-safe influencer marketing network INCA giving advertisers access to a data-driven brand engagement tool that connects them with trustworthy and relevant influencers at scale.

INCA forms part of GroupM’s market-leading suite of data-driven tech solutions that power growth and effectiveness for clients. The New Zealand launch is part of INCA’s ongoing expansion in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

New Zealand advertisers can now leverage INCA's artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled technology to partner with a vast network of relevant and authentic creators to plan, execute, and measure content-driven campaigns that bring their brand stories to life and deliver results. The launch solidifies the company's efforts to uphold brand safety in the industry as more brands are allocating budgets to influencer marketing to drive brand engagement across social platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Snapchat, TikTok and more.

The nature of attention in advertising is constantly evolving. A recent IPSOS MORI study, in partnership with Lumen using eye tracking capabilities, found that less than 10% of the audience maintained visual focus on advertising within social platforms versus 94% maintaining focus on the content within those platforms. Consequently, New Zealand marketers are choosing to invest in creators that can efficiently and authentically partner to deliver better brand stories and drive human attention.

In New Zealand, INCA is led by GroupM Head of Product & Solutions Nick Henderson, and is available to clients from all GroupM NZ agencies, Mindshare, MediaCom, Wavemaker and IKON.

Nick Henderson, Head of Product & Solutions, GroupM New Zealand says: “New Zealand is such an exceptional market for creators. We feel very privileged to be able to connect our brands with the best creators through this new platform. Our people, technology and partnerships put us in a unique position to sit across the intersection of creativity, media, data and commerce and we’re excited to bring this value to our brands and strengthen the influencer eco-system in New Zealand.”

Nick Henderson, Head of Product & Solutions, GroupM New Zealand

Using its AI-powered influencer identification platform INCAtech, INCA provides unique creator and audience insights, workflow tools, content amplification and detailed campaign reporting dashboards. INCA also includes Genuity Score, which allows to check the proportion of real versus fake audience on a creator’s profile, which drives authenticity and effectiveness.

Chris Riley, Chief Executive Officer, GroupM New Zealand, says: “Advertisers are faced with the challenge of connecting more deeply with consumers in social media platforms. INCA allows us to access thousands of authentic and relevant content creators in a highly cost effective way. This technology has simply changed the game in terms of how we can now plan, implement and measure our influencer content campaigns for clients.”

INCA empowers businesses through effective data-driven influencer marketing solutions that ensure brand safety, protect brand credibility and boost customer affinity.

INCA has a growing presence in the APAC region and has successfully run more than 1,300 campaigns in APAC for 140 clients, driving powerful and authentic connections between influencers, brands and consumers.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from GroupM on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Infrastructure Commission: Te Waihanga Releases Report On Water Infrastructure

The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga’s latest discussion document highlights the importance of current reforms in the water sector. Its State of Play discussion document about water infrastructure is one of a series looking at the ... More>>

Sci-Tech: Perseverance Rover Lands On Mars – Expert Reaction

NASA has landed a car-sized rover on the red planet to search for signs of past life. The vehicle has more instruments than the four rovers preceding it, and it’s also carrying gear that could help pave the way for human exploration of Mars. The ... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: Quarterly Economic Forecast Predicts OCR Hike As Early As August 2022

Predictions of interest rate rises have been brought forward 12 months in ASB’s latest Quarterly Economic Forecast. Chief Economist Nick Tuffley now expects the RBNZ to begin raising the OCR from its current level of 0.25% as early as August ... More>>

Real Estate: House Price Growth Rates In Hawke’s Bay Skyrocket Ahead Of Rest Of New Zealand

Hawke’s Bay is leading the property ‘pack’ proving a post lockdown land of milk and money, continuing to outstrip the rest of the country with the highest annual growth rate in house price values. But experts warn an overheated market is fast ... More>>

ACT: Matariki Almost A Half Billion Dollar Tax On Business

“Official advice to the Government says an extra public holiday at Matariki could cost almost $450 million,” ACT Leader David Seymour can reveal. “This is a perfect example of the Prime Minister doing what’s popular versus what’s responsible. ... More>>

Genesis: Assessing 6,000 GWh Of Renewable Generation Options For Development By 2025

Genesis is assessing 6,000 GWh of renewable generation options for development after starting a closed RFP process with 11 partners. Those invited to participate offer a range of technologies as Genesis continues to execute its Future-gen strategy to ... More>>

OECD: Unemployment Rate Stable At 6.9% In December 2020, 1.7 Percentage Points Higher Than In February 2020

The OECD area unemployment rate was stable at 6.9% in December 2020, remaining 1.7 percentage points above the level observed in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the labour market. [1] In December, the unemployment rate was also stable ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 