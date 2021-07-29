DLA Piper Announce Three New Senior Associates

DLA Piper is pleased to announce the promotion of Kathryn Clendon to Senior Associate along with the appointments of two new Senior Associates, Edward Eisdell-Moore and Nick Byrnes.

Kathryn Clendon is part of DLA Piper’s Litigation and Regulatory team. She has more than 12 years' experience, having also worked in-house at financial services companies both in New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

Her wide expertise covers insurance law (including indemnity advice), policy drafting and review, and complaints. She also acts for clients defending public and product liability claims, earthquake claims and subrogated recoveries. Recently she worked with a leading insurer on its comprehensive reinsurance review of all policy wordings.

Kathryn says “What I enjoy about the insurance and financial services industry is the broad scope of work, and the benefit I can bring to clients. Whether that is advising on unusual or difficult claims or helping the industry respond to major events such as natural disasters or a pandemic, each day brings something new.”

Edward Eisdell-Moore is an experienced Intellectual Property and Technology lawyer. Ed advises clients on a broad range of IT issues: IP creation and commercialisation, licensing, cloud computing, e-commerce, cybersecurity and data protection.

“I particularly enjoy assisting start up and growth companies with their day-to-day arrangements and any critical transactions, and I’ve had a lot of experience helping foreign corporations with their New Zealand expansion plans” says Ed.

Ed has recently advised European car manufacturers rolling out their connected car products in New Zealand, helping them clear regulatory hurdles. He worked with a NASDAQ-listed tech company finessing its online e-commerce model into the market here; and he has advised numerous businesses on legal issues around information technology systems and services, including in the M&A and re-financing contexts. Recent examples include Shinsei Bank's purchase of UDC Finance, and A2 Milk’s acquisition of its stake in Mataura Valley Milk.

Nick Byrnes is a property and construction law specialist. He advises clients (including listed property developers here and offshore) on complex, high-value acquisitions and disposals, development projects, construction contracts, consultancy engagements, and industrial and office leasing.

“I like cutting through complexity for the people I deal with,” says Nick; “I enjoy being with them from the start of the project through to the finish, and helping them navigate any obstacles along the way.”

Nick’s expertise ranges from office fitouts for bodies like the Financial Markets Authority to large scale new builds and renewable energy projects. He recently advised ACC on its property investment in school sites (a joint venture with an iwi), Goodman on the disposal of Central Park Corporate Centre, Scentre Group on various strategic property investments (some of which required Overseas Investment Office consent) and the Guardians of New Zealand Super on the acquisition of the Formosa Golf Resort and adjacent land, via a limited partnership with Russell Property Group.

DLA Piper welcomes Ed, Kathryn and Nick as Senior Associates. DLA Piper would also like to congratulate Alicia Williams, Hannah Stanford and Jennifer Smith who were recently promoted to Senior Solicitor.

