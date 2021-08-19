Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

GD1's Fund 3 First Close Raises $130M For NZ's Most Ambitious And Globally Minded Startups

Thursday, 19 August 2021, 6:11 am
Press Release: PR Newswire

GD1's Fund 3 first close raises $130M for NZ's most ambitious and globally minded startups; more than double its original first close target

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Zealand venture capital firm Global From Day 1 (GD1) has announced the first close of its Fund 3, over target at $130 million. A final round close is targeted at $160m.

Fund investment was led by large institutional funds and top tier investors (including private wealth platforms and noteworthy tech-founders). The raise is one of the biggest injections of capital for the New Zealand start-up ecosystem so far this year.

New Zealand Growth Capital Partners identified GD1 as an institutional grade VC fund manager, making a $45 million investment from the Elevate NZ Venture Fund (Elevate) - the fifth/largest allocation the Government entity has made to a VC fund manager to date. Additional backers include private wealth platforms and institutional fund managers such as Harbour Asset Management, alongside community trust and iwi investors. Strong support also continued from Fund 2 via several of New Zealand's preeminent family offices. Significant investment came from founders who expressed their confidence in the GD1 team; this includes founders of recent major tech exit success stories.

Fund 3 is led by Partners Chintaka Ranatunga, John Kells and Vignesh Kumar and follows on from GD1 Fund 2. Noteworthy Fund 2 investments include e-bike manufacturer UBCO which announced plans for a dual listing on the NZX/ASX (and closed $15m in funding led by offshore investors); Shuttlerock (recently raised $20m led by Trade Me founder Sam Morgan); StretchSense (recently closed an $8m follow-on round); and Spotlight Reporting (Xero Ecosystem's number one reporting and cash flow forecasting app).

Fund 3 will be a generalist B2B VC fund. GD1 Partner Vignesh Kumar comments "Australia is an excellent first step towards global expansion for our portfolio companies who we dive in deep to support with top-tier talent covering operating expertise, and ESG, as well as domestic and international advisory boards."

GD1 is moving fast to deploy capital, with Runn.io/Dawn Aerospace/JunoFem locked in.

Who is GD1?
GD1 is an Auckland-based, institutional grade VC fund manager which invests in fast growing Pre-A through B stage NZ technology companies going global. The team's international experience and connections ensure teams are supported with international expansion from day one. GD1 is committed to diversity and ESG.

Also see: https://gd1.vc

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from PR Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate on hold at 0.25 percent
The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to retain the current stimulatory level of monetary settings, keeping the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 0.25 per cent for now. Today’s decision was made in the context of the Government’s imposition of Level 4 COVID restrictions on activity across New Zealand... More>>



Contact Energy: Delivers Solid Financial Performance

Underpinned by strong asset availability and a disciplined approach to managing fuel in FY20 to support the market in FY21. Final dividend of 21 cents per share will be paid on 15 September 2021, bringing the full year declared dividend to $272m... More>>



CTU: Welcomes Charges Against Ports Of Auckland

The Council of Trade Unions is welcoming Maritime New Zealand laying charges in the Auckland District Court on Thursday against the Ports of Auckland Ltd (POAL) and an unnamed individual... More>>

ALSO:



The NZ Initiative: Knee-jerk political reactions unhelpful
A review of last week’s blackout by Carl Hansen, the former Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority (EA), argues for a sober and careful analysis of why 35,000 consumers lost power for up to two hours on 9 August... More>>

RBNZ Survey: 67% Of Experts Say An OCR Increase Will Slow Property Growth

An increase to the official cash rate (OCR) could slow both property growth and inflation, according to experts. In this month’s Finder RBNZ Official Cash Rate Survey, 15 experts and economists weighed in on future OCR moves and other issues relating to the state of New Zealand’s economy... More>>

Stats: Net Migration At Its Lowest Since 2013
The net migration gain for the year ended June 2021 is the lowest for a June year since 2013, Stats NZ said today. The provisional net migration gain of 4,700 in the year ended June 2021 was made up of an estimated 45,300 migrant arrivals and 40,500 migrant departures... More>>


SEEK NZ: Employment Report - July 2021

Rob Clark, Country Manager, SEEK NZ comments: “There are plenty of job opportunities available for jobseekers right now, with significant growth across some of our major industries and regions... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 