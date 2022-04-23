Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Annual Report On Form 20-F For Fiscal Year 2021 Of Aluminum Corporation Of China Limited Now Available

Saturday, 23 April 2022, 5:26 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (the "Company"; NYSE "ACH"; SEHK "2600"; SSE "601600") announces that the Company's annual report for the 2021 fiscal year filed with the SEC on April 22, 2022 can be accessed via the following link:

http://www.chalco.com.cn/en/report/2021/202204/t20220421_93456.html

A hard copy of the Company's complete annual report will be provided to any shareholder without charge upon written request to Aluminum Corporation of China Limited at No. 62 North Xizhimen Street, Haidian District, Beijing, PRC 100082.

