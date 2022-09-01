Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Automation Associates Look To Bring Kiwi Homes & Workplaces Into 2022

Thursday, 1 September 2022, 10:08 am
Press Release: Automation Associates

We've all had that experience of bringing home a new technology to simplify our lives only for it to add an extra level of complication or stress to our lives. Introducing new technology to our homes or businesses can be tricky. While technology should work to make our lives easier, being bombarded with new interfaces and remotes means that newly introduced technology can have the opposite effect.

It is the Automation Associates goal to change this and give kiwi home and business owners the tools they need to simplify their lives.

The company’s range of NZ smart home automation systems allow homeowners to manage all their technology in one, central system. This allows users to easily adjust appliances, lighting, heating, audio, security, and entertainment from one easy-to-use system.

Additionally, most NZ homes are not currently wired for seamless use of contemporary entertainment and communication systems. The convenience of smart wiring allows for things such as accessing Sky, Apple TV and Blu-ray on any TV in the house. You can also access these devices from anywhere with an internet connection without dropping out of network range. Clustering points allow users to roam freely while still being able to control their device.

While automated smart homes make our personal lives easier, Automation Associates also work to improve productivity in the commercial environment. Their team of commercial office automation experts offer a consultation with NZ businesses where they sit down and discover the specific pain points of the businesses and come up with a custom system that can solve problems in the business.

The Automation Associates team then create a pilot space where the business can try out their new workplace automation system, give feedback and make adjustments before final deployment. Full training of staff is then provided to ensure that everyone is confident with their new office automation system.

Automation Associates can help NZ businesses with interactive technology, seamless device connectivity, video conferencing, room booking systems and unified AV system control. The team are experienced in working closely with project managers, architects and interior designers to deliver an automation solution unified with office fit-out goals.

To learn more about how Automation Associates can simplify your home life or improve productivity within your business, get in touch via their website.

