Kiwi Company Making Waves In $160 Billion Social Media Industry

Wednesday, 14 September 2022, 4:52 pm
Press Release: Marsello

Kiwi tech start-up Marsello is breaking into the USD $160 billion social media industry.

Twins Matt and Brady Thomas founded Marsello in 2014, along with CEO Brent Spicer.

Originally a loyalty app called Collect, Marsello has pivoted into a full marketing suite for retail and hospitality businesses.

As of this month, that suite includes a social media scheduling tool that tracks sales made from organic posts.

"We talked to our merchants about what else they wanted from Marsello. For a lot of them their primary marketing activity is social media posting," says Spicer. "However, it's almost impossible to see if their social media efforts actually pay off."

"Our goal has always been to provide a smart marketing alternative to merchants. That is, one where they could see whether their marketing was generating sales or not. We thought: Marsello could do that for social too."

Through Marsello, merchants can manage all their email and SMS campaigns, loyalty program, reviews, and more. Marsello connects marketing activity with in-store and online sales data. That means business owners can see which marketing actually makes them money. It's that connectivity that made social sales tracking possible.

Marsello's social scheduling features are now available to everyone, free of charge.

"With tougher times predicted for retail and hospitality businesses through a potential recession we wanted to help out with marketing so decided to make this functionality free of charge. Then as the economy and businesses recover, they can start to use our paid-for products to retain, grow and advocate with the database of customers they’ve built through social," Spicer says.

Spicer believes Marsello's social sales tracking will make a huge difference for businesses. As he says, "if you can't see the impact in dollars, it's not smart marketing."

