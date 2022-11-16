Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ's Energy System Ranks High, Security Key Focus

Wednesday, 16 November 2022, 9:18 am
Press Release: BusinessNZ Energy Council

The BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) is proud New Zealand’s energy system remains one of the top ten globally for equitable, secure and sustainable access, but says energy security is at risk.

Each year the global Energy Trilemma Index ranks countries based on three key aspects that matter to consumers; Energy access and affordability, reliable supply, and environmental sustainability.

The index uses data to assess how policy influences performance to explore what policies work best, and in which context. New Zealand ranked eighth amongst more than 90 countries in the Energy Trilemma Index in 2022 and has consistently ranked in the top 10.

BEC Executive Director Tina Schirr says the recipe for success is in the way countries approach the Trilemma Index.

"Transitioning to a fully sustainable energy system which is secure, affordable and equitable is undoubtedly a tough balancing act. The question is not whether we should, but rather how to do it affordably, and what trade-offs we are willing to accept."

While New Zealand has maintained its AAA-grade rating, new results show security remains New Zealand’s weakest performing aspect of the trilemma.

Schirr says there are several ways to increase energy reliability.

"One way would be to ensure a diverse energy mix, introduce more decentralised storage and play with elements such as flexibility services - all of which are in the making as we speak.

"As a small island nation, we need to reframe the narrative from ‘how to scale’ to ‘how to provide resourceful, small and smart solutions’ where we need them the most - both today and in the future.

"That means future solutions could look quite different from how we currently produce and store energy."

Last week the Government shared its intention to extend onshore storage. Schirr says BEC is looking forward to seeing details on how this will be implemented in a sustainable and affordable way.

"Energy storage remains an important element to security of supply and finding the right balance is key."

BEC has created an energy model - New Zealand Energy Scenarios - TIMES-NZ 2.0 - to help explore potential energy futures. The World Energy Council has also released an interactive country rankings tool for 2022.

Notes to the Editor:

The full 2022 report's main focus is on lessons learnt from the different shocks and crises of the year.

Rather than externally publishing the World Energy Trilemma Index 2022 based on the current methodology/index and data available, The World Energy Council is taking the current crisis as an opportunity to redesign the World Energy Trilemma framework and methodology.

The use of the World Energy Trilemma Index this year is primarily for internal community discussion.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from BusinessNZ Energy Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

PwC: Update From Administrators Of Ruapehu Alpine Lifts Limited 

The Government, through the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), and Kānoa - Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit (Kānoa – RDU), have today requested the Administrators of RAL to send a letter and Life Pass Holder Support Form... More>>


Countdown: Signs Off 19% Wage Increase Over Two Years For Supermarket Team In New Collective Agreement
Countdown and FIRST Union have formally signed a new collective employment agreement that will see Countdown’s supermarket team across Aotearoa receive average wage increases of 19% over the next two years... More>>


BusinessNZ Energy Council: NZ's Energy System Ranks High, Security Key Focus

The BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) is proud New Zealand’s energy system remains one of the top ten globally for equitable, secure and sustainable access, but says energy security is at risk... More>>



Fonterra: Announces Divestment Of Chile Business
Fonterra is pleased to announce the divestment of its Chilean Soprole business. The divestment comprises a number of transactions that result in aggregate consideration of 591.07 billion Chilean Pesos (approximately NZD1.055 billion)... More>>


Westpac: Economic Overview, November 2022 – No Easy Way Down

Mounting pressure on domestic prices and wages means that the odds of a soft landing for the New Zealand economy are getting slimmer, according to Westpac’s latest Economic Overview... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 