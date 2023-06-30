Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hawke’ Bay Airport Releases Annual Statement Of Intent

Friday, 30 June 2023, 1:53 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Airport

Hawke’s Bay Airport released its 23/24 Statement of Intent, covering its operations for three years to 30 June 2026. As a council controlled organisation the Airport’s SOI is a public and legally required document, reviewed and agreed annually with the Airport’s shareholders – Napier City Council, Hastings District Council, and the Crown.

Key highlights in this year’s SOI include:

  • Rebuild and recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle is expected to create strong and ongoing demand for air connections to Hawke’s Bay, with a flow-on positive impact on revenue
  • A reset of key strategic initiatives following the cyclone with a focus on the immediate needs of the region with priority given to roading and infrastructure
  • Solar farm: preparation of consent application lodgement
  • Goal of establishing two new domestic connections by the end of the year
  • Commitment to diversify non-aeronautical revenues
  • Significant spending on runway and taxiway developments expected in FY25

Rob Stratford, CEO Hawke’s Bay Airport says the airport is pleased to present its 23/24 Statement of Intent.

“It sets a clear direction, and lets our community and other stakeholders know where we’re heading. Cyclone Gabrielle has refocused our priorities on connectivity and resilience.

"We will continue to progress the strategic objectives we have committed to, while acknowledging the role we have in supporting the region's recovery from Gabrielle.

“Right now our focus is supporting Hawke’s Bay with connections for passengers, optimising our airport facilities for growth, and diversifying our revenue streams,” he says.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hawke's Bay Airport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Ara Ake: Residential Solar Batteries To Return 30MW To Electricity Grid

Ara Ake has announced a major collaborative electricity pilot with solarZero in which 11,000 solar and battery systems will contribute to the electricity supply in a Winter peak pilot scheme, unlocking residential demand flexibility at an unprecedented scale. More


The Warehouse: Expanding Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Trial

Manukau, Te Rapa, Fraser Cove, Eastgate, & Dunedin South have been added to The Warehouse stores stocking fruit and vegetables, joining Whangārei, Westgate, Lyall Bay, Riccarton, Timaru, and Invercargill, which have been piloting fresh items since February. More


Foodstuffs: Plastic Produce Bags Gone From July

This ban is part of a wider phase out of single-use plastics, including items like plastic straws & containers, and saving around 150M single-use plastic produce bags from going to landfill. More

NIWA: Scientists Explain El Niño

You've no doubt heard about the ‘triple-dip’ La Niña that's had its hands on the steering wheel of Mother Nature’s car, with atmospheric rivers, ex-tropical cyclones, floods, droughts, record temperatures, high humidity, and multiple marine heatwaves. But now a new driver is coming to town - El Niño. More


Electricity Authority: Solar Energy Sharing For Social Housing Trial

The electricity industry is changing significantly. New technology and the pace of change are testing market rules that were designed for different circumstances years ago. More


Insurance Council: 2023 Climate Disaster Payouts Top $1B

Insurers have so far paid out $1.08B of an estimated $3.18B over 107,569 claims arising from the twin climate disasters of the Auckland Anniversary Weekend floods & Cyclone Gabrielle. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 