Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Practical Steps To Combat Retail Crime Welcomed

Monday, 17 July 2023, 6:24 pm
Press Release: Retail NZ

Retail NZ welcomes the actions by the Government to take practical steps to combat retail crime.

“Today’s announcement to take some practical steps in response to retail crime is encouraging, we agree with the government that any retail crime is unacceptable” says Retail NZ Manager Public Affairs and Advice Aimie Hines.

“Sending clear messages that retail crime is unacceptable and has consequences is a good thing. Actions like taking away the notoriety of filming retail crime and instead making this an aggravating factor in sentencing is a good step forward.”

“Having multiple tools available for Police, and the boosting of prosecution services will help retailers feel supported in the current endemic environment of retail crime. We have consistently advocated for multiple tools and areas of support for retailers to combat the unacceptable levels of retail crime.”

“We look forward to an ongoing review approach to ensure all tools are being used to mitigate retail crime.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Retail NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Foodstuffs: Pace Of Cost Increases Moderating, But A Long Road To Tame Record Inflation

Food prices have increased 12.5% for June 2023 compared to a year ago. The average product cost increase from suppliers to Foodstuffs co-operatives on the same product categories measured in the FPI basket was 9.0%, while the retail price increase from stores to Foodstuffs customers was 9.3% in June (down from 9.8% in May). More


MBIE: Petroleum Reserves Data Shows Decline In Gas Reserves

This year’s data detailing the amount of oil and gas expected to be available in existing petroleum fields shows a 17% decrease in Proven plus Probable reserves, with the most significant 2P decreases in the Mangahewa & Maui fields which saw falls of 48% & 34% respectively. More


Imperial Brands: Black Market’s Share Of Smoked Tobacco Grows To 12.1%

The black market’s share of smoked tobacco in NZ has increased to 12.1% of all tobacco smoked (an increase from 11.5% in 2019), despite total consumption of smoked tobacco declining 31% over the same period. Total consumption of illicit tobacco declined slightly less at 27.3%. More

Auckland Airport: Kids Welcome International Travellers in Te Reo Māori

Auckland Airport to celebrating Matariki on 14 July, with dedicated PA announcements throughout the international and domestic terminals, greeting and farewelling an expected 52,000 travellers in te reo Māori & explaining the significance of Matariki. More


Government: EU FTA To Increase NZ Exports By $1.8B A Year

Duties removed on 91% of exports to the EU, rising to 97% after seven years. Tariff savings of $100M per year, including removal of tariffs on kiwifruit, Mānuka honey, seafood, wine, & industrial products, plus significant new quota access for beef, lamb, butter, & cheese worth hundreds of millions of dollars per year. More


Socialist Equality Group: NZ Post To Sack 750 Workers

The planned redundancies in Auckland & Christchurch will slash the workforce of 4,500 by 17% over five years, impacting mail deliverers, processing and support staff, and leadership roles. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 