Christchurch Cat Cafe Celebrates Fifth Birthday And 150 Adoptions

The South Island’s only cat cafe is celebrating its fifth birthday this week, as well as their 150th adoption! Catnap Cafe opened in July 2018 and operates both as a traditional cafe, and a sanctuary for rescue cats looking for their forever homes.

Owners Alyssa O’Connor and Nathaniel Ball opened the cafe after fostering for Cat Rescue Christchurch, as a way to support them in socialising and finding homes for rescue cats as well as to provide a place for cat lovers to connect. They have a particular focus on helping cats with disabilities and cats that need extra medical care.

The cafe provides a space for people to hang out and play with cats and kittens, while enjoying a cup of coffee and a sweet treat. As well as standard day time sessions, they run events on Friday evenings like movie nights, yoga, crafts, and board game nights. You can also book private sessions and events for groups.

