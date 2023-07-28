Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Court Decision Requiring Short-term Rental Accommodation To Be Consented Welcomed By Hospitality NZ

Friday, 28 July 2023, 12:36 pm
Press Release: Hospitality New Zealand

A decision by the Environment Court allowing Christchurch City Council to require short-term rental accommodation to be consented has been welcomed by Hospitality New Zealand.

Incoming Chief Executive Steve Armitage expressed his hope that this ruling would set a precedent for other councils across New Zealand.

Changes to the Christchurch District Plan rules requiring un-hosted short-term rental accommodation properties rented for more than 60 days a year to be consented were approved by the Council in March last year but were held up till this week while the decision was appealed to the Court.

"This decision is a significant step towards levelling the playing field for short-term accommodation operators, placing them on a similar footing as traditional commercial operators.”

“Although we believe it could have gone further, it is undoubtedly a positive move for commercial operators in Christchurch, who have long advocated for the regulation of short-term rental accommodation operators," says Steve Armitage.

He added, "We hope this landmark decision will encourage other councils to follow suit. It establishes the precedent that councils have the authority to regulate these properties according to their district plans, and we encourage other regions to adopt similar measures."

While the legal battle resulted in costs for Christchurch ratepayers, the ruling represents a victory for the accommodation industry. However, there are ongoing concerns about whole-of-house rentals operating as accommodation businesses without being subjected to the rules and regulations governing traditional operators.

Looking to the future, Hospitality New Zealand continues to advocate for a central government-led national register for all short-term rental accommodation properties across the country.

“Such a register would enable local councils to identify and monitor short-term rental properties effectively. This idea has garnered support from various accommodation industry bodies, including short-term rental accommodation platforms, and the recent Christchurch case highlights the importance of implementing such a register.”

“We remain committed to promoting fair competition and creating a level playing field for all accommodation operators. As the industry continues to evolve, collaboration between local and national authorities will be pivotal in ensuring a balanced and well-regulated hospitality sector that benefits both operators and the communities they serve,” says Steve Armitage.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hospitality New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
The Conversation: Climate Extremes Make NZ’s Supply Chains Vulnerable

Over the decades, NZ has centralised its food system and increased the risk that a single regional event could reverberate nationally, but it’s not too late to diversify and increase resilience across our food supply system. More


QV: Rapidly Rising Building Costs Have Slowed In 2023

The average cost of building a home in New Zealand’s main centres is up 9.5% annually, but price rises have slowed markedly compared to a 20.9% annual increase at the same time last year and an 11.3% annual increase to December 2023. More


AGB Stone: Bans High-Silica Stone In Fight Against Silicosis

NZ’s largest national stone benchtop fabricator has announced today it's banning engineered stone that contains more than 40% silica as part of its ongoing efforts in the fight against silicosis and calls on industry to follow suit. More

Daniel Watson: Scammers Luring Kiwis In With Google Adwords & Social Media

Scammers are not just calling or emailing Kiwis 'out of the blue' anymore; they are waiting in ambush with highly sophisticated schemes using elaborate profiles on LinkedIn, Google AdWords and legitimate looking websites to trap New Zealanders. More


NIWA: Fascinating Finds From Annual Squid Survey

Earlier this month, NIWA welcomed AUT's ‘Squid Squad’ to unbox & categorise cephalopod species taken from voyages around the country. This year’s finds include the scaled squid Lepidoteuthis & the spectacular hooked squid Batoteuthis skolops, both of which remain very rare in global collections. More


NZ Banking Association: Banks Launch New Hubs In Regional Trial

Three new regional banking hubs in Waimate, Whangamatā, & Ōpōtiki will open from this week as part of the latest phase of the regional banking hub trial led by the country’s six biggest retail banks. The Waimate hub will open its doors this Friday, with the remaining hubs opening over the next four weeks. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 