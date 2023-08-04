Have Your Say On The Sale And Supply Of Alcohol (Cellar Door Tasting) Amendment Bill

The Justice Committee is calling for public submissions on the Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Cellar Door Tasting) Amendment Bill.

The bill would make changes to the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012 to allow wineries to charge for cellar door tastings. Under the bill, a licence holder could charge for cellar door tastings if:

· the premises are a winery cellar door

· the alcohol sample is grape wine

· each sample contains no more than 40 millilitres of wine.

The bill would also provide that off-licences may be issued for winery cellar doors, even if an on-licence is already held for the same premises (such as for a winery that has a licensed café on the premises).

Tell the Justice Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Thursday, 14 September 2023.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Get more details about the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

