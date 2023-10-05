The Future Of New Zealand’s Biotech Sector Hangs In The Balance, Is There Still Time To Save It?

Industry leaders for the biotech sector say New Zealand is sitting precariously on the edge of a precipice, and if we don’t take real action, and soon, we’ll be completely left behind on the global stage. Dr Zahra Champion, Executive Director of BioTechNZ, is urging the next Government to prioritise biotech as we move into a critical phase of now or never.

“Back in the early 2000’s, biotech was seen as one of three sectors to lift New Zealand’s international competitiveness and a 10-year vision, the Biotechnology Taskforce was implemented with bold recommendations. But unfortunately, there was a lack of understanding of the investment and long lead times that biotech needed to thrive, and a significant number of people felt the sector overpromised and under delivered,” says Dr Champion.



“However, it’s critical to realise that in science, things can sometimes take 15 to 20 years to be deemed successful. Which is why we need a long-term strategy, so the momentum can continue - because while the rewards are significant, it does take longer to get there.”



Dr Champion notes that for those at the frontline of biotech innovation, it’s not about getting political. What she wants to see is that all parties agree and align with the next steps of biotech by putting a long term strategy in place - one that can’t have the goalposts moved every time there is a change in leadership. And one of the first things on Dr Champion’s wishlist is making changes in our regulations so the New Zealand environment is easier to work within.



“Some of our regulations are really tough. And it’s not all about focusing on bringing in new regulations, but making our current ones easier to use. From limits on therapeutic applications to rules around medicinal cannabis use and GMO (genetically modified organisms), we face huge barriers in biotech which is such a shame.



“We have developed some incredible innovations in the research and development space - especially in the Ag(ritech) research sector - but because of our legislation we cannot use them in the commercial setting, so many of those trials have had to be done overseas,” says Dr Champion.



“The rest of the world is moving in defining new technologies with updated regulations. But right now, here in New Zealand, it feels like we have two hands tied behind our backs,” she adds.



Ultimately, Dr Champion says open and transparent support is needed from the central government, for an industry that is critical to the future of humanity. As has been proven through the Covid-19 pandemic and the increasing concerns around variants, she says it’s not just about investment and returns, but safeguarding a country’s population.



“New Zealand hasn’t focused on biotech since 2012, when the initial task force was finalised. But eleven years later there are so many challenges that the world is facing, and we believe biotech is so key to addressing those issues head on. With most other countries already using biotechnology in many ways, we’re only just starting to talk about it, so there is a lot of catching up to do,” says Dr Champion.



“BioTechNZ has made significant gains for the sector, however, there’s only so much we can do without the government seeing the value in biotech, and supporting it. And the time is now.”

