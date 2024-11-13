Thousands To Bag A Surprise As Air New Zealand Celebrates New Everyday Rewards Loyalty Partnership With Grocery Giveaway

Customers at every domestic airport that Air New Zealand flies to will have more than just luggage to collect at baggage claim as the airline surprises thousands of Kiwi customers with free groceries.

The nationwide giveaway marks the launch of Air New Zealand’s new loyalty partnership with Woolworths' Everyday Rewards, offering customers fresh ways to earn Airpoints Dollars™ through their everyday shopping.

Starting 2 December, members of Air New Zealand’s Airpoints™ programme can convert their Everyday Rewards points into Airpoints Dollars, making it easier than ever to get closer to their next getaway. With 2,000 Everyday Rewards points equating to 15 Airpoints Dollars, this new partnership opens doors to faster and more rewarding travel opportunities.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran says the airline isthrilled to offer its customers even more ways to grow their Airpoints Dollars.

“We’re always looking for new and exciting ways to enhance our loyalty offering and experiences for customers. Providing more ways to grow their Airpoints Dollar balance is something our customers want, so it’s terrific to be able to introduce this partnership. It means our 4.7 million Airpoints members can get a little bit closer to that dream getaway, even while doing their grocery run.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “Thousands of customers travelling on the network today could enjoy a free bag of groceries from baggage claim to take home. It’s a small token of our appreciation for their loyalty and a celebration of this important new partnership. Some lucky travellers will even win an extra surprise in the form of Airpoints Dollars inside their grocery bag.”

For every bag of groceries given away today, Air New Zealand will be making an equal-value donation to a local food bank in every region. Travellers will also find grocery donation stations set up at all airports, providing an opportunity to pay it forward.

Everyday Rewards New Zealand Director Mark Burger says the partnership aligns perfectly with Kiwi preferences for meaningful, travel-focused rewards.

“Our research shows that Kiwi customers value rewards that bring them closer to booking that next trip, whether it’s for a long-awaited holiday or a chance to see family and friends. By partnering with Air New Zealand, we’re thrilled to offer members a valuable pathway to convert Airpoints Dollars and put them towards their next journey. We believe this partnership will be a game-changer.”

Converting Everyday Rewards points to Airpoints is easy. Members simply need to be enrolled in both programs and select Airpoints as their reward choice when redeeming their Everyday Rewards points.

Everyday Rewards joins over 40 Airpoints partners nationwide, including Mitre 10, New World, Liqourland, Smith's City, Pet Direct and more, where members can earn Airpoints Dollars.

