Direct Flights To Whakatane Launched

Thursday, 27 February 2025, 6:46 pm
Press Release: Hamilton Airport

Air travellers are now being offered direct return flights from Hamilton Airport to Whakatane, five days a week.

The new service, on a Piper Aztec 6-seater, was launched by Sunair this month, becoming the fourth Sunair destination out of Hamilton. In April 2023, Sunair successfully began daily week day flights connecting Hamilton to Gisborne, Whangarei and Napier.

Waikato Regional Airport Ltd (WRAL) chief executive Mark Morgan said the new weekday route was a vote of confidence in Hamilton and the greater Waikato. The region was increasingly seen as an economic powerhouse and the airport had a role in enabling economic activity and making it easier for people to do business, he said.

“Hamilton to Whakatane is a five-hour return drive, without taking road works, traffic congestion or accidents into account,” Morgan said.

“So having easy, daily return flights available is great news for business people and holiday makers and of course, it’s great for the airport. Congratulations to Sunair for spotting a gap in the market and moving to fill it.”

Three commercial air carriers – soon to be four - already fly in and out of Hamilton with Air New Zealand, Sunair and Originair now operating from the port. In September last year Jetstar, a subsidiary of Qantas, announced it will offer seven return flights per week to and from Australia and Hamilton. The first Jetstar flights to and from the Gold Coast and Sydney will take off in June 2025.

