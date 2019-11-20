Starley announced to support Carly Rae Jepsen in NZ

With less than two weeks until Carly Rae Jepsen graces the stages of Australia and New Zealand for the first time, TEG Dainty has today announced Australian singer, Starley, as the support artist for Carly Rae Jepsen’s Australian shows before finishing in New Zealand on Wednesday, December 4 at the iconic Auckland Town Hall.

Emerging in 2016, Starley shot up to fame with her hit single "Call On Me" (Ryan Riback Remix), a track that resonated with millions of fans around the globe. Reaching 1 billion streams across music platforms, rising star, Starley, has gone on to support some of the industry's powerhouses including Katy Perry, Cher, and Clean Bandit and has performed at 2018’s Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

With a powerful message behind each song, Starley has continued to write from the heart and has released a string of rich melodic singles including “Love Is Love” - a track championing acceptance and equality, “Touch Me”, “Signs”, “Been Meaning To Tell You”, and a collaboration with Showtek, MOTi and Wyclef Jean on the reggaeton inspired “Down Easy”. Her latest single “Love + Strangers” (a record produced by Swedish duo NOTD and mixed by Tom Norris, famous for his work on Zedd “The Middle” & Katy Perry's “'Never Really Over”), is an upbeat electro-pop summer vibe groove, a sound for which she’s become known and adored. With 2020 quickly on the horizon, “Love + Strangers” is the first taste of what’s more to come from the talented singer.

Born and raised in Sydney, Starley will be returning to Australasia, where she will join pop songstress, Carly, on some of our most iconic stages on The Dedicated Tour.

STARLEY

CARLY RAE JEPSEN

THE CARLY RAE JEPSEN 2019 DEDICATED TOUR

STARLEY AS SUPPORTING ACT

Tuesday, November 26 - Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Monday, December 2 - Forum Melbourne

Wednesday, December 4 - Auckland Town Hall, NZ



Carly Rae Jepsen

From open letters to online petitions and countless heartfelt pleas on social media, Australia and New Zealand have long cried out for a visit from the pop songstress. The time has finally arrived where Carly will take on some of Australia and New Zealand’s most iconic stages with the Dedicated Tour.

Carly is best known for her worldwide, Grammy-nominated hit “Call Me Maybe” in 2012, which climbed to No.1 on the iTunes Singles charts in over 47 countries, sold over 20 million singles globally and has been certified 13 x Platinum with ARIA. Following from this she scored herself a platinum single in ‘I Really Like You’ that has been streamed 19M times in Australia, meanwhile her 2012 Gold accredited album ‘Kiss’ still is flying with 78M streams. Emotion, the 2015 album has 35M streams and is on its way to a Gold record, following from this she released Dedicated. Dedicated is the latest album from the Canadian singer, this is currently sitting at 5M streams from its release earlier this year and continues to drive streams and views across Australia and New Zealand. Carly has received multiple accolades, including a Billboard Music Award in addition to various nominations for Grammy Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and People's Choice Awards, to name a few.

