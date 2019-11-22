'Ohia' The Latest Te Reo Māori Single from REI



This Afrobeat and Major Lazer inspired banger. Centred around a late night, waipiro fueled pillow talk with a partner, ‘Ohia’ delves into the emotional push and pull state of relationships. He talks of his inability to open up and show emotion in the culture of toxic masculinity that can negatively affect our tāne. This is a culture where men feel that they need to bottle up their emotions to always be a pillar of strength in their communities. But ultimately, Rei opens up to his partner, unashamedly letting his emotions known, showing that strength and leadership can also come from vulnerability.

With producer credits from platinum Ngā Puhi producer D. Love (with millions of streams under his belt)

‘Ohia’ was also mixed/mastered by Kogs Chris Chetland (who has mastered Dua Lipa, Bebe Rexha and Snoop Dogg).

Rei has been behind a number of Te Reo Māori hits in 2018, producing both of Maimoa’s singles, ‘Hurō’ and ‘Kawea’. He also released his first ever fully Te Reo EP, called ‘Rangatira’ which was nominated for Best Urban Album at the Waiata Māori Music Awards and was nominated for Best Engineer at the NZ Music Awards. 2018 also saw Rei’s first breakthrough radio hit, ‘Good Mood’, which achieved heavy playlisting on major stations in NZ.

It also hit no.1 on the US Viral Spotify chart in December and has over 1.6 million streams.

With 3 Māori Music Awards, 4 NZ Music Awards nominations a #1 iTunes Hip Hop album and

a #1 iTunes World music album Rei is definitely making a name for himself in the music industry.

He also co-won Best Emerging Manager at the 2018 MMF Awards.

‘Ohia’ is the latest single from Rei’s upcoming 2nd Te Reo EP, coming soon.

© Scoop Media

