Firefighters support Movember

Friday, 22 November 2019, 12:46 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Chief Executive Rhys Jones congratulates firefighters from across the country who are growing moustaches for Movember in support of men’s health.

"Movember is an important cause to raise money and awareness for the health of the important men in our lives," says Rhys Jones.

"It’s fantastic to see the crews getting involved and supporting such a worthy cause. They are the epitome of Movember’s brave and selfless fundraisers."

Movember is all about tackling prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.

"We recognise the issues raised through Movember are very close to firefighters," says Rhys Jones.

Responding to emergencies can be both physically and psychologically demanding. Every day firefighters face challenging circumstances to help our communities.

"We are working to break down the stereotype of a "tough" firefighter who is reluctant to ask for help and are pleased that Movember is encouraging these conversations."

If you’d like to support our crews, or make a donation to Movember, go to: https://nz.movember.com/donate

