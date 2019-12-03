Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

International Year of Indigenous Languages: Vaka Leo Forum

Tuesday, 3 December 2019, 11:02 am
Press Release: Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Maori

The Vaka Leo Polynesian indigenous languages forum will convene in Tamaki Makaurau on Friday 6 December.

“The International Year of Indigenous Languages is a global effort to save and revitalise indigenous languages. We are honoured to host the Vaka Leo in Aotearoa, to share the experiences of our own te reo Māori champions and to learn from indigenous language leaders from the Pacific,” said Māori Language Commissioner Professor Rawinia Higgins.

“More Polynesian people live in Auckland than any other city on the planet so it is an important touchstone for indigenous Pacific languages, including te reo Māori in Aotearoa.”

As the International Year of Indigenous Languages comes to a close, Tamaki Makaurau will host a series of te reo events next week including Vaka Leo.

Vaka Leo delegates will also attend Raranga.Tahi, the first Māori language summit for young New Zealanders from across Aotearoa being held on Wednesday and Thursday in Manukau.

Friday evening sees the annual Ngā Tohu Reo Māori, Māori Language Awards, honouring the country’s top Māori language initiatives.

Professor Higgins said it is a busy time for the small team at Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori, the Māori Language Commission.

“This year was our most successful Māori Language Week yet as we engaged with millions of New Zealanders, with thousands marching with us on our parades or taking part in initiatives. We also have more entries for the Ngā Tohu Reo Māori | Māori Language Awards than ever before.”

“The challenge is to turn support into speakers and we are working on all fronts to reach our Maihi Karauna goal of 1 million speakers of te reo Māori by 2040.”

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Maori on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

40 Years On: Prime Minister Delivers Erebus Apology

"That loss, in and of itself, was huge. It sent ripples across the country, and trauma that those who weren’t directly affected would probably struggle to fathom. But that loss and grief was compounded. It was undeniably worsened by the events that followed." More>>

ALSO:

The Testaments: Margaret Atwood Announces Three NZ Events

The evening will also feature Atwood’s remarkable career, her diverse range of works and why she has returned to the fictional world of Gilead 34 years later. More>>

ALSO:

Transit Of Mercury: Historic Viewing Recreated

Keen stargazers gathered at Te Whanganui o Hei, or Mercury Bay, on the Coromandel Peninsula to watch a rare astronomic event this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Forest And Bird: Hoiho Crowned Bird Of The Year For 2019

Widely considered an underdog, the valiant hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) has smashed the feathered ceiling to win Bird of the Year, a first for seabirds in the competition's 14 year history. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Very Silly Stormtroopers - Jojo Rabbit

Described as “an anti-hate satire,” Taiki Waititi's latest movie depicts the growth of a young boy in Nazi Germany who seeks advice on how to become a tough man from his 'imaginary friend' - a highly eccentric version of Adolf Hitler.
More>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 