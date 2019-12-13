Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Creative NZ board appointments

Friday, 13 December 2019, 2:25 pm
Press Release: Creative New Zealand

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2019

Janine Morrell-Gunn, Riria Hotere-Barnes and John Ong have been appointed to the board of Creative NZ (the Arts Council of New Zealand Toi Aotearoa) and Roger King has been appointed for a further term, Manatū Taonga Ministry for Arts, Culture and Heritage confirmed today.
From Christchurch Janine Morrell-Gunn (Ngati Kahungungu) is the co-founder and current director of Whitebait Media, a communications and screen production house. She is a previous children’s television head with TVNZ and is the recipient of multiple screen awards. Janine Morrell-Gunn replaces Wayne Marriott whose term has ended.

Riria Hotere-Barnes (Ngāti Maniapoto, Te Aupōuori, Te Rarawa, Ngātiwai) is a former education programme developer at Te Papa and currently a student at the NZ College of Chiropractic. The co-author of the Tales from Te Papa TV series Riria Hotere-Barnes has been a television presenter for both the 100 Amazing Tales and Coast NZ TV series. From Te Awamutu she replaces Taiarahia Black.

Wellingtonian John Ong is a management consultant who specialises in implementing strategies, programmes and continuous improvement. His knowledge and experience in the arts sector, includes previously leading Creative New Zealand’s investment programmes and serving on the Footnote New Zealand Dance board. The co-founder of a cloud-based research tool provider and a Wellington coworking space, John Ong replaces Dame Jenny Gibbs.

Board reappointment Roger King, Hawke’s Bay, has worked with a variety of organisations in the arts sector in roles ranging from management to governance and mentorship. This includes as the WOMAD Festival Programme Director, Artistic Director of the Taranaki Festival of the Arts, Chair of Chamber Music New Zealand and Creative Hawke’s Bay.

All four appointments are until 30 September 2022.

With 13 board members, including the chair, the purpose of Creative NZ is to encourage, promote and support the arts in New Zealand.

ends


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Creative New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Three Stocking Stuffers from Te Papa Press

Te Papa has published three wonderfully informative and beautifully produced volumes that describe the people and cultures encountered during Cook's voyages and the Māori cultural treasures he discovered there. More>>

40 Years On: Prime Minister Delivers Erebus Apology

"That loss, in and of itself, was huge. It sent ripples across the country, and trauma that those who weren’t directly affected would probably struggle to fathom. But that loss and grief was compounded. It was undeniably worsened by the events that followed." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 