Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Shearing Records - Background

Sunday, 22 December 2019, 1:37 pm
Press Release: Shearing Sports New Zealand

The three-stand lambshearing record which will be attempted on Monday (December 23) is one of numerous records overseen by the World Sheep Shearing Records Society.

It is one of six record attempts so far registered with the Society for this summer, one of which has already been.

Generally shorn over the standard eight or nine hour days common to daily life in the woolshed, particularly in New Zealand, the records cover different breeds and sheep types such as finewool and strongwool, and ewes, wethers and lambs.

The bid on Monday will be for the World three-stand strongwool lambs record of 1825, with Coel L’Huillier, Kaleb Foote and Daniel Langlands shearing alongside each other needing to average more tha 608 sheep each for the day.

It will take place at Ingleby Farms’ Puketiti Station, on Haku Rd, Mangaotaki, about 20km by road west of State Highway 3 town Piopio. The lambs are romney coopworth and according to the rules must average at least 0.9kg of wool as tested in a pre-record shear of 20 lambs from the target flock..

The attempt starts at 7am and ends at 5pm, with four two-hour runs separated by breaks of 30 minutes for morning and afternoon tea and an hour for lunch.

In the current record of 1825 shorn near Bennydale, east of Te Kuiti, on almost three years ago the individual talles were (with run-by-run tallies in brackets): Matthew Evans 614 (156, 154, 151, 153), Ryan Miller 609 (157, 152, 149, 151), Delwyn Jones 602 (150, 151, 150, 151).

They added 41 to the previous record of 1784 which had been shorn in 1999, also in King Country.

The World Sheep Shearing Records Society (www.shearingrecords.co.nz) has appointed five judges to keep watch on the quality

The judges are convenor Peter Artridge (Australia), Bart Hadfield and Ian Buchanan (North Island), Robert McLaren and Paul Harris (South Island).

CURRENT RECORDS

The current strongwool lambs records for eight hours are (all shorn in New Zealand, shearers from New Zealand unless otherwise stated):

Solo: 744 - Ivan Scott (Ireland), at Opepe Station, Taupo, January 9, 2012.

Solo women: 510 – Pauline Bolay (Canada), at Whitford Farms, Waikaretu, on December 7, 2019.

Two-stands: 1406 - Justin Bell 731, Sean Edmonds 675, at Opepe Station, Taupo, on December 16, 2002.

Two-stands women: 903 – Ingrid Baynes 470, Margaret Baynes 433, at Mangapehi, Bennydale, on January 13, 2009.

Three-stands: 1825 – Matthew Evans 614, Ryan Miller 609, Delwyn Jones 602, at Moketenui (previously Mangapehi), Bennydale, on January 11, 2017.

Four-stands: 2556 – John Kirkpatrick 650, Leon Samuels 648, James Mack 643, Eru Weeds 615, at Centre Hill Station, Mossburn, on February 5, 2013.

Five-stands: 2910 – Ringakaha Paewai 618, Willie Hewitson 603, Aidan Copp 586, Jock MacDonald 564, George Parker (Australia) 539, at Puketiti Station, Piopio, on January 6, 2015.

UPCOMING RECORD ATTEMPTS:

Monday December 23, 2019: Mark Barrowcliffe’s Gang of Kaleb Foote, Coel L’Huillier and Daniel Langlands are to attempt the three stand8 hour strong wool lamb record of 1825 set on January 11, 2017, by Matthew Evans, Delwyn Jones and Ryan Miller. The venue is Puketiti Station, Haku Road, Piopio, NZ.

Saturday January 4, 2020: Stacey Te Huia will attempt to eclipse Grant Smith’s solo 9 hour merino wether record of 418, set on November 4, 1999. The venue is The Bend, 1967 Paerau rd, Ranfurly, Central Otago, NZ.

Saturday January 18, 2020: Josh Clayton is to attempt the solo 8 hour merino ewe record of 497 set by by Louis Brown on April 27, 2019. The venue isl be ‘Cowrabundie’, 200 South Road, Darkan, Western Australia.

Thursday January 23, 2020: Sarah Higgins, Natalya Rangiawha, Megan Whitehead and Amy Silcock will attempt to establish a women’s 9 hour strongwool lambs record. The venue is Waihi-Pukawa Station, SH 41, Omori, Turangi NZ.

Saturday February 15, 2020: Ethan Harder will attempt the solo 8 hour merino ewe record at A D South and Co, 4639 Gibbs Road, Cordering, Western Australia. (The record is currently 497 but is also being challenged by Josh Clayton on January 18).

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Shearing Sports New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Netball: Maria Folau Retires

Silver Ferns great Maria Folau has called time on an illustrious career, which will see her go down in history as one of Netball’s best ever shooters. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae |Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership of Te Papa with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Three Stocking Stuffers from Te Papa Press

Te Papa has published three wonderfully informative and beautifully produced volumes that describe the people and cultures encountered during Cook's voyages and the Māori cultural treasures he discovered there. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 