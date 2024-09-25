NZ Bridge Welcomes You To The National Bridge Congress In Stunning Mount Maunganui!

Get ready to deal in some excitement because the National Bridge Congress is returning to Mount Maunganui from September 28th to October 5th, 2024, and it's set to be a week to remember!

NZ Bridge is thrilled to once again host this prestigious event in one of New Zealand's most picturesque locations. For the fourth time, Mount Maunganui will be the epicenter of bridge action, drawing players from all corners of the globe for a week of high-stakes competition and lively camaraderie.

From seasoned veterans to enthusiastic newcomers, this year's congress promises something for everyone. With over 600 participants expected, including international stars and local talent, the event will be a vibrant celebration of strategy, skill, and shared passion for the game.

So, why do people flock to the bridge tables? Because bridge isn’t just a game—it’s a thrilling adventure for the mind! It’s a battle of wits where every hand is a new challenge and every bid is a chance to outsmart your opponents. Players love the mix of strategy, psychology, and teamwork that bridge offers. It’s a game that turns a simple deck of cards into an arena for epic battles of intellect and intuition. Whether you're savoring the thrill of a well-executed play or the camaraderie of teaming up with a partner, bridge keeps you coming back for more!

NZ Bridge Congress Event Manager Bridget Hannaway is excited about the event: “We’re delighted to bring the National Bridge Congress back to Mount Maunganui. This location is a great place for the bridge community, and we plan to offer an engaging and enjoyable experience for all attendees. Whether you’re here to compete, learn, or connect with fellow players, it’s going to be an unforgettable week.”

The congress will feature an impressive lineup of tournaments and social events, designed to challenge players and foster connections. And let’s not forget the stunning coastal scenery of Mount Maunganui, which will provide the perfect backdrop for a week of card play and relaxation.

Bridge enthusiasts, don’t miss this chance to be part of a remarkable event.

About NZ Bridge:

Bridge is more than a game; it’s a community. Played by millions around the world, it brings people together across ages and borders. NZ Bridge Inc. oversees the game in New Zealand, where around 13,000 players enjoy the sport across 110 clubs. As part of the World Bridge Federation, NZ Bridge connects players to a global network of enthusiasts.

DETAILS OF THE EVENT

What: New Zealand National Bridge Congress

Where: Mercury Baypark, 81 Truman Lane, Mount Maunganui

When: Saturday, September 28th - Saturday, October 5th, 2024

