Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Paris, New York – and now Hamilton – for Raglan artist

Wednesday, 8 January 2020, 1:08 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Paris, New York – and now Hamilton – for Raglan artist’s exhibition

Please Do Touch, an exhibition by Raglan artist Yaniv Janson, previously displayed in Paris and New York, will be a featured exhibition at ArtsPost, part of Waikato Museum, in Hamilton from Friday 10 January.

The exhibition features a series of paintings that explore United Nations Sustainable Development Goals such as climate change, water quality, oceanic ecological systems, poverty and sustainable cities. They examine what could happen if we act, and what will happen if we don’t.

“This exhibition represents what is most important in life: the water we drink, the seas around us, the cities we live in, the people we don’t always see and the delicate balance of our world,” Mr Janson says.

Please Do Touch was exhibited in 2017 in Paris, supported by Creative New Zealand, and travelled to New York as a solo exhibition at the UN Headquarters in 2018.

Mr Janson, who is an award-winning artist with autism and epilepsy, says “It’s important for me to show that disability is not a barrier to achieving.”

Also opening at ArtsPost this week are two other exhibitions, Obsessed by Liam Bourton, and A Product of Nature, by Llyr Williams.

Liam Bourton says he takes a mathematical and systematic approach to creating his art “My work explores the concept of simplicity to complexity and the relationship between historical and contemporary abstraction.”

Llyr Williams combines his background in product design and art with his current profession as a stone mason to produce multi-media works that express the beauty he sees in New Zealand stone.

Llyr Williams believes it is important to let daily life and nature take its course to dictate the outcome of his artwork.

An opening preview of all three exhibitions is being held at 5.30pm on Thursday 9 January and the exhibitions will then be open every day until Monday 10 February.

Waikato Museum Director Cherie Meecham says: “ArtsPost provides a great space for exhibitions by local artists and helps forge relationships between the arts community and the wider Hamilton community. Exhibitions change every month and we are fortunate in having a real depth of local talent to exhibit.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Netball: Maria Folau Retires

Silver Ferns great Maria Folau has called time on an illustrious career, which will see her go down in history as one of Netball’s best ever shooters. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae |Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership of Te Papa with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Three Stocking Stuffers from Te Papa Press

Te Papa has published three wonderfully informative and beautifully produced volumes that describe the people and cultures encountered during Cook's voyages and the Māori cultural treasures he discovered there. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 