Reb Fountain Reveals Haunting New Song 'When Gods Lie'

Friday, 13 March 2020, 11:01 am
Press Release: Flying Nun

NEW ALBUM REB FOUNTAIN, OUT MAY 1 ON FLYING NUN RECORDS

March 13, 2020: New Zealand singer-songwriter of the moment Reb Fountain reveals a new track off her forthcoming album Reb Fountain, due out May 1st on Flying Nun Records. In the wake of her recently-released indie anthem ‘Samson’, Fountain shares ‘When Gods Lie’ featuring supporting vocals of friend and musical collaborator Finn Andrews.

The airy new track has been released on a limited edition 7” split single ahead of Fountain's performance at WOMAD NZ this weekend. The 7” features the exclusive B-Side track ‘Round The Bend’ which was recorded during the album sessions at Roundhead Studios.

Adding to the wave of news, Fountain is proud to announce her nationwide New Zealand tour in celebration of her forthcoming album. The extensive 10-date tour run covers the length and breadth of the country, where fans and folk-lovers can hear Reb Fountain up close and personal. See below for the full date list with ticketing information.

Watch 'When Gods Lie' (Official Music Video)

Stream 'When Gods Lie'

Purchase Limited Edition 7" (When Gods Lie/Round The Bend)

Directed by New Zealand filmmaker Lola Fountain-Best and filmed on black and white Super 8 film, the captivating video for ‘When Gods Lie’ premiered earlier this morning on Consequence of Sound here. The video acts as a visual representation of the many sides of the human “self” as Reb explains: “the masks [created by Gabi Maffey and Kalvin Fountain-Best] represent the many sides of ourselves; the characters we interchange with and embody, play with and explore, as much as we ourselves are a caricature.”

Speaking about the song itself, Reb explains its “the deeply personal experience of a lover letting me go, a friend dying too young, along with the more social rise/demise in the humanness of a once-beloved celebrity and the deep betrayal hidden within the folds of colonialism and/or religious fundamentalism. Perhaps most importantly one can deceive oneself and it is this awareness that the stories we tell ourselves shape our experiences – that empowers us. Once we have witnessed and felt ‘when gods lie’ and chosen to see our part in the great fall, we are set free.”

Reb Fountain 2020 New Zealand Tour

Friday May 29 - Yot Club, Raglan
Saturday May 30 - Jam Factory, Tauranga
Sunday May 31 - The Dome, Gisborne
Friday June 5 - Blue Smoke, Christchurch
Saturday June 6 - Port Chalmers Town Hall, Dunedin
Sunday June 7 - Sherwood, Queenstown
Friday June 12 - Hasting Opera House, Hawkes Bay
Saturday June 13 - Meow, Wellington
Sunday June 14 - House Concert, Simon Burts, Wairarapa
Friday June 19 - Mercury Theatre, Auckland

NZ tickets on sale Wednesday 18th March at 9am from Banished Music
See Banished Music for full details

