Reb Fountain Reveals Haunting New Song 'When Gods Lie'
March 13,
2020: New Zealand singer-songwriter of the moment
Reb Fountain reveals a new track off her
forthcoming album Reb Fountain, due
out May 1st on Flying Nun
Records. In the wake of her recently-released indie
anthem ‘Samson’, Fountain shares
‘When Gods Lie’ featuring supporting
vocals of friend and musical collaborator Finn
Andrews. The airy new track has been released
on a limited edition 7” split single ahead of Fountain's
performance at WOMAD NZ this weekend. The
7” features the exclusive B-Side track ‘Round
The Bend’ which was recorded during the album
sessions at Roundhead Studios. Adding to the wave of
news, Fountain is proud to announce her nationwide
New Zealand tour in celebration of her forthcoming
album. The extensive 10-date tour run covers the length and
breadth of the country, where fans and folk-lovers can hear
Reb Fountain up close and personal. See below for the full
date list with ticketing information. Watch
'When Gods Lie' (Official Music
Video) Purchase
Limited Edition 7" (When Gods Lie/Round The
Bend) Directed by New Zealand filmmaker
Lola Fountain-Best and filmed on black and
white Super 8 film, the captivating video for ‘When Gods
Lie’ premiered earlier this morning on Consequence of Sound here.
The video acts as a visual representation of the many sides
of the human “self” as Reb explains: “the masks
[created by Gabi Maffey and Kalvin
Fountain-Best] represent the many sides of
ourselves; the characters we interchange with and embody,
play with and explore, as much as we ourselves are a
caricature.” Speaking about the song itself, Reb
explains its “the deeply personal experience of a lover
letting me go, a friend dying too young, along with the more
social rise/demise in the humanness of a once-beloved
celebrity and the deep betrayal hidden within the folds of
colonialism and/or religious fundamentalism. Perhaps most
importantly one can deceive oneself and it is this awareness
that the stories we tell ourselves shape our experiences –
that empowers us. Once we have witnessed and felt ‘when
gods lie’ and chosen to see our part in the great fall, we
are set free.” Friday May 29 - Yot Club, Raglan NZ tickets on sale Wednesday 18th March at
9am from Banished Music
NEW
ALBUM REB FOUNTAIN,
OUT MAY 1 ON FLYING NUN
RECORDS
Reb Fountain 2020 New Zealand
Tour
Saturday May 30 - Jam Factory, Tauranga
Sunday May 31 - The Dome, Gisborne
Friday June 5 - Blue Smoke, Christchurch
Saturday June 6 - Port Chalmers Town Hall, Dunedin
Sunday June 7 - Sherwood, Queenstown
Friday June 12 - Hasting Opera House, Hawkes Bay
Saturday June 13 - Meow, Wellington
Sunday June 14 - House Concert, Simon Burts, Wairarapa
Friday June 19 - Mercury Theatre, Auckland
See Banished Music for full details
March 13, 2020: New Zealand singer-songwriter of the moment Reb Fountain reveals a new track off her forthcoming album Reb Fountain, due out May 1st on Flying Nun Records. In the wake of her recently-released indie anthem ‘Samson’, Fountain shares ‘When Gods Lie’ featuring supporting vocals of friend and musical collaborator Finn Andrews.
The airy new track has been released on a limited edition 7” split single ahead of Fountain's performance at WOMAD NZ this weekend. The 7” features the exclusive B-Side track ‘Round The Bend’ which was recorded during the album sessions at Roundhead Studios.
Adding to the wave of news, Fountain is proud to announce her nationwide New Zealand tour in celebration of her forthcoming album. The extensive 10-date tour run covers the length and breadth of the country, where fans and folk-lovers can hear Reb Fountain up close and personal. See below for the full date list with ticketing information.
Watch 'When Gods Lie' (Official Music Video)
Purchase Limited Edition 7" (When Gods Lie/Round The Bend)
Directed by New Zealand filmmaker Lola Fountain-Best and filmed on black and white Super 8 film, the captivating video for ‘When Gods Lie’ premiered earlier this morning on Consequence of Sound here. The video acts as a visual representation of the many sides of the human “self” as Reb explains: “the masks [created by Gabi Maffey and Kalvin Fountain-Best] represent the many sides of ourselves; the characters we interchange with and embody, play with and explore, as much as we ourselves are a caricature.”
Speaking about the song itself, Reb explains its “the deeply personal experience of a lover letting me go, a friend dying too young, along with the more social rise/demise in the humanness of a once-beloved celebrity and the deep betrayal hidden within the folds of colonialism and/or religious fundamentalism. Perhaps most importantly one can deceive oneself and it is this awareness that the stories we tell ourselves shape our experiences – that empowers us. Once we have witnessed and felt ‘when gods lie’ and chosen to see our part in the great fall, we are set free.”
Friday May 29 - Yot Club, Raglan
NZ tickets on sale Wednesday 18th March at
9am from Banished Music