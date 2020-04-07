Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Auckland Sport & Recreation Survey Identifies Much-needed COVID-19 Support

Tuesday, 7 April 2020, 5:38 pm
Press Release: Aktive - Auckland Sport and Recreation

Lockdown uncertainty, loss of membership, human resources, solvency and recovery plans are among key aspects keeping Auckland sport and recreation organisations awake at night as the country faces COVID-19.

Initiated by Aktive, the survey was conducted in late March and received 168 responses, providing valuable statistically valid insights into understand the pandemic’s current and potential impact on the sector. With the majority (94%) of respondents cancelling events or programmes, and around one quarter (23%) indicating cashflow and resources to support operations will last one to four weeks, the survey identified immediate areas of concern.

Dr Sarah Sandley, CE, Aktive says the noted aspects, along with communications and legal guidance, are addressed in a comprehensive plan that is already being implemented.

"Along with our partners, we want to ensure that all clubs, codes and organisations are as equipped as best possible to respond to the impact of COVID-19," says Dr Sandley. "This survey has provided valuable insights and we are focusing capabilities and resources to provide fast and effective deployment of targeted support.

"We are also facilitating online networking opportunities so people in the sector can share ideas and solutions. We know it’s a tough time for many people and this engagement is important for both the sector and personal wellbeing."

Nearly three quarters (72%) of the 168 survey respondents indicated they have access to technology and facilities to work remotely, supporting such engagement. Around two thirds (66%) of the 168 survey respondents were sports clubs, and the same number employ full or part-time staff; of these just over half (53%) have applied for the Government Wage Subsidy Scheme with a further 22% intending to apply.

In response to survey results, Aktive has convened the Auckland Sport & Recreation Taskforce, including Sport New Zealand, Auckland Council and partners CLM Community Sport, Harbour Sport, Sport Auckland and Sport Waitākere.

Aktive has also developed a six-point action plan to support the sector. All free of charge, it comprises legal support via Aktive’s partner Simpson Grierson; surveys to help organisations understand members and their needs at this time; Thinking Differently member engagement and retention forum for organised sport; HR including resources and webinars; weekly What’s on Your Mind chat room facilitating online connections; and accounting services through Aktive’s Shared Services.

Weekly Sector Resilience Meetings led by Aktive and including the latest information from Sport New Zealand, Auckland Council, the Gaming Machine Association of New Zealand and others are proving valuable support information and advice for the sector, with more than 190 attending yesterday’s virtual meeting. In addition, tailored webinars, forums and chat rooms are being delivered online with information available https://aktive.org.nz/covid-19-updates/sector-support/

"These discussions offer opportunities to work through the sector’s immediate concerns such as how to retain members, and the maintenance of grounds and playing turfs ," says Dr Sandley. "The maintenance issue is creating angst for affected codes, and in response we are coordinating a session with Auckland Council and all field code Regional Sport Organisations to discuss turf opportunities, chaired by Sport Auckland Chief Executive Mike Elliott.

"COVID-19 is having widespread implications across every part of our daily interactions, including recreational and sport-related activities. With our partners, we are committed to supporting the sector however possible - we’re in this for the long term and here to help."

For more information visit www.aktive.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Aktive - Auckland Sport and Recreation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 