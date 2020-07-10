Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Art Of Dance… In The Govett-Brewster Art Gallery

Friday, 10 July 2020, 4:32 pm
Press Release: Govett-Brewster Art Gallery

NPDC Govett-Brewster Art Gallery | The Art Of Dance

A New Plymouth-born and internationally acclaimed dancer and choreographer has made all the right moves to inspire other performers to take part in NPDC’s Govett-Brewster Art Gallery’s The Art of Dance project.

London-based Cameron McMillan, a leading dancer for companies such as Rambert Dance Company, Sadler’s Wells, the Royal New Zealand Ballet and the Sydney Dance Company, filmed a performance under Len Lye’s Sky Snakes, just after the Gallery reopened under Level 2 to launch the project.

The Gallery has now issued an open invitation to dancers of all abilities and levels to create and perform inside the gallery, drawing inspiration from the current exhibitions.

NPDC Recreation and Culture Manager Teresa Turner says The Art of Dance project is the first time the renowned Govett-Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Centre has combined the world of dance with art. “The entries we had from the first stage were simply stunning. We can’t wait to see what performers create as they are inspired by the kinestic artwork and films of Len Lye.”

The Art of Dance originally launched in late May, as an online lockdown community project, inviting entrants to submit videos online, inspired by artworks from the Gallery’s collection.

It drew submissions from across New Zealand and beyond, with entries posted on the Gallery’s Instagram and YouTube channels, including a launch video, featuring NZ School of Dance graduates, who were inspired by Len Lye's Trilogy (A Flip and Two Twisters).

For this next phase, the Govett-Brewster is inviting the public to film dance performances with the artworks with submissions open until 15 July. The project has already inspired dancers to create pieces in response to both Len Lye exhibitions currently running, Sky Snakes and The Absolute Truth of the Happiness Acid, with a chance for visitors to get a sneak peek at dances being filmed while they are exploring the exhibitions.

More details, including submission guidelines, are available at The Art of Dance II event page.

All the submissions for first phase of The Art of Dance will be showcased at an Arts in the Community screening event on 18 July, alongside The Bubble Project short film submissions. It aims to celebrate what the community, in New Plymouth and beyond contributed during lockdown – showcasing the creative talent that was shared, and bringing art, film, dance and music to the Gallery.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Govett-Brewster Art Gallery on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Writing: Eastbourne Writers To Discuss Trials And Tribulations Of Getting Books Out During A Pandemic

The three writers and their books. From left: John Horrocks, Anne Manchester and Pete Carter. The three writers - Pete Carter, John Horrocks and Anne Manchester - have written three very different books, one fiction, two non-fiction, but all three ... More>>

Film: Trailer Released For New Heartfelt Comedy ‘Baby Done’ Starring Rose Matafeo And Matthew Lewis

The trailer for local comedy film Baby Done has today been unveiled ahead of its nationwide general release in October. From the production house behind Kiwi box office hits The Breaker Upperers and Hunt for the Wilderpeople , Baby Done stars ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 