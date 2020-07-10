The Art Of Dance… In The Govett-Brewster Art Gallery

NPDC Govett-Brewster Art Gallery | The Art Of Dance

A New Plymouth-born and internationally acclaimed dancer and choreographer has made all the right moves to inspire other performers to take part in NPDC’s Govett-Brewster Art Gallery’s The Art of Dance project.

London-based Cameron McMillan, a leading dancer for companies such as Rambert Dance Company, Sadler’s Wells, the Royal New Zealand Ballet and the Sydney Dance Company, filmed a performance under Len Lye’s Sky Snakes, just after the Gallery reopened under Level 2 to launch the project.

The Gallery has now issued an open invitation to dancers of all abilities and levels to create and perform inside the gallery, drawing inspiration from the current exhibitions.

NPDC Recreation and Culture Manager Teresa Turner says The Art of Dance project is the first time the renowned Govett-Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Centre has combined the world of dance with art. “The entries we had from the first stage were simply stunning. We can’t wait to see what performers create as they are inspired by the kinestic artwork and films of Len Lye.”

The Art of Dance originally launched in late May, as an online lockdown community project, inviting entrants to submit videos online, inspired by artworks from the Gallery’s collection.

It drew submissions from across New Zealand and beyond, with entries posted on the Gallery’s Instagram and YouTube channels, including a launch video, featuring NZ School of Dance graduates, who were inspired by Len Lye's Trilogy (A Flip and Two Twisters).

For this next phase, the Govett-Brewster is inviting the public to film dance performances with the artworks with submissions open until 15 July. The project has already inspired dancers to create pieces in response to both Len Lye exhibitions currently running, Sky Snakes and The Absolute Truth of the Happiness Acid, with a chance for visitors to get a sneak peek at dances being filmed while they are exploring the exhibitions.

More details, including submission guidelines, are available at The Art of Dance II event page.

All the submissions for first phase of The Art of Dance will be showcased at an Arts in the Community screening event on 18 July, alongside The Bubble Project short film submissions. It aims to celebrate what the community, in New Plymouth and beyond contributed during lockdown – showcasing the creative talent that was shared, and bringing art, film, dance and music to the Gallery.

