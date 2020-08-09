Match Reports | Rd 7 Farrelly Photos Women's Competitions

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Sunday, 9 August 2020, 9:08 pm
Press Release: Auckland Rugby League

Match reports from round seven of the Farrelly Photos Women's Premiership and Championship competitions, played on August 9.

Rd 7 Farrelly Photos Women’s Premiership (first division)

Manurewa 16 Papakura 10

Aleasha Brider scored with 15 minutes to go to secure a hard-fought victory for Manurewa over neighbouring Papakura. Manurewa led 10-6 at the break before the visitors tied the game up heading into the final quarter. The win over their nearest ladder rivals sees Manurewa go two points clear at the top of the table.

Ponsonby 30 Mt Albert 0

Win by default.

Rd 7 Farrelly Photos Women’s Championship (second division)

Manukau 52 Glenora 18

Caroline Uamaki, Deleinah Marsters and Cassandra Tere all scored doubles for Manukau in a big win over Glenora. The Magpies led 32-12 at the break and kicked on to pick up their fourth win of the year.

Te Atatu 24 Otara 24

Charish Ngatoko scored a try on the siren to rescue a point for the Scorpions against second-placed Te Atatu. A late inclusion in the side, Ngatoko scored to tie scores and give Otara a chance to win with the ensuing conversion, which was pushed wide. Earlier Te Atatu led 10-4 at half-time.

Otahuhu 60 Pukekohe 0

The Leopards continued their undefeated charge at the top of the ladder with a comfortable win at home over Pukekohe. Among the highlights of the victory for Otahuhu was the return to the field of Vodafone Warriors NRLW forward Aieshaleigh Smalley.

