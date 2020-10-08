Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

SIX60 Set To Rock The Bowl Again

Thursday, 8 October 2020, 8:29 am
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

Kiwi legends SIX60 are to rock the TSB Bowl of Brooklands again following their electrifying sold-out gig last summer.

As part of a six-date nationwide tour, SIX60 comes to NPDC’s Bowl on Saturday 30 January with support from Shapeshifter, Ladi6, Foly and Valkryie.

New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom says SIX60’s February concert was huge and it will be brilliant to have the band back at the Bowl this summer.

“They showed us last year they’re the ultimate summer party starters and it’s going to be outstanding to have them rocking the Bowl again. We can’t wait for another classic summer night at the best outdoor venue in the world,” says Mayor Holdom.

Fans will be treated to the first live performance of brand new tracks as well as stand-out hits like ‘The Greatest’, ‘Please Don’t Go’, ‘Long Gone’ and ‘Sundown’.

Presented by Eccles Entertainment, tickets go on sale Monday 19 October at midday through ticketek.co.nz.

Prices:

  • Standing platform (GOLD) - $169.90
  • Standing platform (SILVER) - $149.90
  • General Admission (BRONZE) - $109.90.

A limited number of presale tickets will be available online for 24 hours only from midday on Thursday 15 October. These will be available for those signed up to receive New Plymouth Event Venues e-news updates before the presale start time. Anyone who hasn’t yet signed up can do so at npeventvenues.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Plymouth District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Amazon Original: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Trailer And Launch Date

OFFICIAL TRAILER: “BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM: DELIVERY OF PRODIGIOUS BRIBE TO AMERICAN REGIME FOR MAKE BENEFIT ONCE GLORIOUS NATION OF KAZAKHSTAN” Film to Launch Globally on October 23rd Exclusively on Amazon Prime Video... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 