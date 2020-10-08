SIX60 Set To Rock The Bowl Again

Kiwi legends SIX60 are to rock the TSB Bowl of Brooklands again following their electrifying sold-out gig last summer.

As part of a six-date nationwide tour, SIX60 comes to NPDC’s Bowl on Saturday 30 January with support from Shapeshifter, Ladi6, Foly and Valkryie.

New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom says SIX60’s February concert was huge and it will be brilliant to have the band back at the Bowl this summer.

“They showed us last year they’re the ultimate summer party starters and it’s going to be outstanding to have them rocking the Bowl again. We can’t wait for another classic summer night at the best outdoor venue in the world,” says Mayor Holdom.

Fans will be treated to the first live performance of brand new tracks as well as stand-out hits like ‘The Greatest’, ‘Please Don’t Go’, ‘Long Gone’ and ‘Sundown’.

Presented by Eccles Entertainment, tickets go on sale Monday 19 October at midday through ticketek.co.nz.

Prices:

Standing platform (GOLD) - $169.90

Standing platform (SILVER) - $149.90

General Admission (BRONZE) - $109.90.

A limited number of presale tickets will be available online for 24 hours only from midday on Thursday 15 October. These will be available for those signed up to receive New Plymouth Event Venues e-news updates before the presale start time. Anyone who hasn’t yet signed up can do so at npeventvenues.nz.

© Scoop Media

