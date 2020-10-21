24h Europe - The Next Generation (Video On Demand)

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Wednesday, 21 October 2020, 6:15 pm
Press Release: Goethe-Institut New Zealand

From the North of Norway, via Toulouse, Zurich, Belgrade, Amsterdam, Berlin to the surf in Portugal, the western fjords of Iceland and Magnitogorsk in the Ural mountain range – for 24 hours we accompany 60 young Europeans who represent and shape the future of Europe. From daily routines to big trends and challenges of the young generation: How does farmer Gordon at the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland cope? What to do when it seems impossible for Yorgos to find a job in Athens? How does breakaway Dominika live in the Hungarian wilderness? And why is it difficult for Verica to work as a female surgeon in Serbia?

“24h Europe – The Next Generation” offers a window into Europe. The ambitious film project presents 24 hours, from 6am to 6am, told straight with no filter. In focus are millennials from all corners of the continent. Protagonists from 26 European countries share their sentiments, opinions and lives in this documentary. Viewers are transported into their worlds, their aspirations, their lofty dreams and realities. In times of restricted travel, this film marathon is a love letter to diversity in general and diversity in Europe in particular, and with its sparkling array of life stories is a true jewel.

In association with the EU Delegation to New Zealand, the embassies of the Netherlands, France, Italy and Germany, and European public broadcasting stations ARTE and rbb, the Goethe-Institut is delighted to present this extraordinary documentary project in New Zealand to celebrate the European Week of Cities and Regions.

The full 24 hours of the documentary is available to watch online for 24 days from 20 October until 12 November.

Find out more: www.goethe.de/nz

„24h Europe – The Next Generation“ is a production by zero one 24 (GER) and Idéale Audience (FR) in coproduction with ARTE G.E.I.E., ARTE Deutschland, ARTE France, rbb (GER), SWR (GER), BR (GER), RTBF (BE), Kwassa films (BE), YLE (FIN), ČT (CZE).

