Music From Tomorrow Morning | Project Sunrise Te Whitinga O Te RāSongs Of New Beginnings From 28 New Zealand Artists

Friday, 30 October 2020, 4:10 pm
Press Release: Aeroplane Music

Songbroker is pleased to present Music From Tomorrow Morning. Project Sunrise Te Whitinga o te Ra is a Songbroker initiative to create the world’s first new body of musical expression from one of the first countries in the world to see the dawning of a new day.

"Given that Aotearoa is the first place to see the new day, we wanted to be the first to create a new, optimistic, forward-looking body of music and create a unique opportunity to support our artists in these challenging times,” says Project Sunrise project manager, Jan Hellriegel.

With the generous support of Creative New Zealand, Songbroker Music Publishing commissioned 28 songwriters & composers from among its own membership to write and record a piece of music within 14 days, with the starting brief: "How it feels to be lucky enough to live in the first place in the world to feel the warmth of the ‘new light’." They were also asked to send in video diaries, photos of sunrises from their corner of NZ, plus artworks and other creative musings while they worked on their music.

"It was truly exciting to receive all of the finished songs and marvel at how different they all were in their style and approach." says Hellriegel. "This collection captures the broad diversity of New Zealand music, touching all communities and spanning all music genres represented in our culture – from pop to waiata and soundscape, contemporary classical and folk to affro beat, this is a celebration of New Zealand music in all its wonderful shapes and colours in 2020."

The twenty eight diverse and talented kiwi artists selected for the challenge were Abe & Junelle Kunin, Ahjay Stelino, Albi & the Wolves, Amy Bowie, Ben King, Bevan Smith, Catherine Tunks, D.Matthews, Darryn Harkness, David Kilgour, Das Fernz (Dee Taylor & Paul Edwards), Dylan Storey, Ed Waaka, Francisca Griffin, Greg Fleming, Henika, Hunter, Ivan Luketina-Johnston, Jay Clarkson, Jonathan Crayford, Kenington, Li'l Chuck (feat. Johnny G & Drummie D), Maree Sheehan, Pillows of Creation, Serpico, Scott J Mason, Steve Tofa and Tom Ludvigson.

Music from Tomorrow Morning is now available on Spotify. Each single will have its own spotlight release in the 28 days following the album's release.

For more information about Project Sunrise and the artists' journeys, head to the Project Sunrise - Te Whitinga o te website.

“I loved everything about the experience and would do it again in a heartbeat. I am currently having the song translated into a Maori and a Samoan version.” Steve Tofa

“I love writing to a brief because it makes me go down a new path creatively that I may not have otherwise gone down. It's tough having a 2 week deadline but it also made me stop procrastinating and get it done!” Henika

Each sunrise for myself as a creative is a reminder of how lucky I am personally to be connected within my community and nation as a music producer, tutor and performer.“ Ryan Beehre (Serpico)

"I have often written for film - in this sense I made a film to the music. They rather both happened at the same time." Jonathan Crayford

"...this brief helped me to process and to concentrate on gratitude and positivity… things we all need to hold on to at this unusual time.” Amy Bowie

© Scoop Media

