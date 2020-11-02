Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

A magical moment in a topsy-turvy year: Write to Santa

Monday, 2 November 2020, 9:40 am
Press Release: New Zealand Post

In a year that has been unpredictable, stressful and upsetting for many families due to COVID-19, NZ Post is proud to once again be offering the magical connection of Writing to Santa for Kiwi kids.

NZ Post General Manager of Consumer Marketing and Brand, Sarah Sandoval says “for the second year, Kiwi kids have the opportunity to receive replies from Santa in two of our three official languages – te reo Māori and English.”

“We absolutely love being able to offer Kiwi kids the magical experience of writing to Santa. We have developed a brand-new website where kids can send Santa an online letter – as well as having special access to Santa’s Ho Ho Homepage, where kids can read Santa’s emails, play games, listen to North Pole FM and browse Santa’s holiday snaps too.

“Last year NZ Post responded to over 70,000 letters to Santa, and this year we’re looking forward to helping Santa receive these responses, and deliver replies to even more children this year. Messages can be sent online using our interactive website or by post. Teachers can also request postcards from Santa for their classroom,” says Sarah.

NZ Post can send and receive letters to Santa digitally. To make and send a digital postcard, visit www.nzpost.co.nz/writetosanta or alternatively the Freepost address is
Santa Claus
c/- Santa’s Workshop
North Pole 0001

If you would like your classroom to receive a postcard from Santa this year, please visit our website www.nzpost.co.nz/teacherswritetosanta to request by Monday, 16 November.

The deadline for website requests for personalised postcards from Santa delivered in the post is Monday 30 November. From then, all online messages received by Santa up until 5.00pm, Wednesday 23 December will receive an email response. Email responses take 24 hours from when your online letter is sent.
The last day for posting handwritten letters to Santa to receive a reply in the mail is Tuesday 8 December, however these are not personalised, and we would encourage using the website for a more fun, interactive and personalised experience.

“NZ Post has been delivering Christmas to New Zealanders for almost 180 years, and we can’t wait to deliver again this year,” says Sarah.


© Scoop Media

Find more from New Zealand Post on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>



Howard Davis: Estère At San Fran

Appearing at Wellington's San Fran to promote her new single, Calculated Risk, the local musician sutured together a highly impressive set of syncopated soul beats, weaving a brilliant dance cloth of iridescent splendour.More>>

Back On The Stairway To Heaven: Led Zeppelin Wins Over Spirit

In March, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeal upheld an original jury finding that Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven did not infringe copyright in Spirit’s 1968 song Taurus. Michael Skidmore, who had filed the suit in 2014 as trustee of the ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 