Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Six Pan-Asian Led Creative Teams To Bring Their Stories To Screens Across The Motu

Monday, 8 March 2021, 1:15 pm
Press Release: NZ On Air

NZ On Air has invested $1.7m in six documentary projects that speak to the diversity of experiences of Pan-Asian peoples in Aotearoa.

The projects were chosen following a call out for high-quality Factual content with a focus on Pan-Asian led creative teams, experiences, and perspectives. The RFP is a targeted initiative from NZ On Air to support authentic storytelling that reflects Aotearoa’s diverse cultures.

NZ On Air is grateful for the generous guidance of the Pan-Asian Screen Collective (PASC) in developing and supporting the kaupapa of this RFP. Representatives from PASC were valuable to the framing of the initiative and supporting NZ On Air to ensure the RFP was fit-for-purpose and equitable in every way.

When Haka Meets Bhangra is a documentary about the unexpected alliance between a group of Māori and Pasifika wāhine and their Sikh coach/mentor who team up to take on the international sport of Kabaddi.

New documentary series The Hustle will explore the lives of millennial, Kiwi Pan-Asian entrepreneurs to find out how they are pushing boundaries on the world stage.

Translated as ‘come and eat’ in Cantonese, Sik Fan Lah! follows host Xana Tang as she embarks on an Insta-worthy culinary road trip across Aotearoa. From tasting a whole roast hog Chinese-style in Manawatū, to sampling fusion bao in central Auckland, Sik Fan Lah! will lift the lid on the diversity of Kiwi-Chinese identity – one bite at a time.

1984 is the first New Zealand documentary series about the 1984 Sikh Massacre in India, and the subsequent diaspora that led to an influx of Punjabi/Sikh immigrants into Aotearoa.

In Hair Now, six women of different ages, ethnicities, languages, religions, and socioeconomic backgrounds examine their complex relationship with their hair.

Observational documentary series Takeout Kids will follow the joys and challenges of children growing up in the back of takeaway restaurants run by their immigrant parents.

“In 2020, our annual Diversity Report noted a consistent under-representation of Pan-Asian creatives in core production roles,” said NZ On Air Head Of Funding Amie Mills.

“Because meaningful representation at all stages of the production process – and especially in key creative roles - is essential to authentic storytelling, it’s so important we create more opportunities for Pan-Asian creatives to thrive in the screen space,” she continued.

“NZ On Air's initiative is an important milestone in addressing the under-representation of Pan-Asian New Zealanders on screen and behind the camera. We hope this opportunity to tell stories that offer different insights and perspectives on Aotearoa’s rich and varied cultures, continues through other initiatives, platforms, and institutions,” said PASC General Manager Marc Laureano.

Funding Details

Sik Fan Lah!, 6 x 23 mins, Phoebe Shum for TVNZ 2, up to $417,364.

When Haka Meets Bhangra, 1 x 45 mins, Nomadz Unlimited for Māori Television, up to $369,600.

The Hustle, 6 x 22 mins, Notable Pictures for Three, up to $368,633 plus a platform contribution of $96,000.

Takeout Kids, 4 x 10 mins, Uhz & Hexwork Productions for The Spinoff, up to $259,974.

1984, 6 x 10 mins, Fire Fire for RNZ, up to $184,288.

Hair Now, 6 x 5 mins, A Grain Of Rice Productions for The Spinoff, up to $107,932.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ On Air on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 