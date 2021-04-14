Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Final Chance For Fashionistas To Enter Racewear's All-new Virtual Competition

Wednesday, 14 April 2021, 3:22 pm
Press Release: Purple Sherbert

For fashionistas around the country, it’s time to don your most colourful racing fashion and fascinators for racewear’s all-new virtual competition, aptly-titled Fashions off the Field.

Fashions off the Field is the final chance to pre-qualify for the regional final of The Ned Prix de Fashion 2021 - New Zealand's Fashions in the Field (FITF) final which features winners from regional FITF competitions that have taken place at racecourses over the summer.

Hosted by Auckland Racing Club (ARC), Fashions off the Field entrants are encouraged to submit up to five images and an optional 15 second video showcasing their runway-worthy racewear outfits.

Entry into the competition is free with entries closing at 5pm, Monday 19 April.

This year’s ‘virtual’ judging panel consists of ARC ambassadors Carena West (winner of Australia’s MYER Fashions on the Field national final in 2019) and Hannah Marinkovich (winner of Prix de Fashion 2017), alongside prominent Australasian racewear blogger and highly-regarded Australian Fashions in the Field contestant, Milano Imai, and Fashions in the Field alumni judge, Bridgette O'Sullivan.

Making their debut as FITF judges is regular menswear competition winner, Matt Anderson, and 2014 Prix de Fashion & 2016 Melbourne Cup Day Myer Fashions on the Field winner and jewellery designer, Olivia Moor.

The winner of Fashions off the Field will take home:

  • $500 Thin Lizzy prize pack
  • $200 Friday Candy designer jewellery rental voucher
  • $150 CLIQUE voucher
  • A prize pack courtesy of The Ned
  • PLUS the FINAL qualifying spot in The Ned Prix de Fashion
  •  

If you have what it takes to be the country's best dressed racegoer visit www.ellerslie.co.nz/fashionsoffthefield to enter*.

