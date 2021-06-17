Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Kiwi Comedy’s Bright Stars Bring The Last Laughs To Auckland This Week

Thursday, 17 June 2021, 5:27 pm
Press Release: Elephant Publicity

Brynley Stent, winner of the Billy T Award, and Eli Matthewson, winner of the Fred Award, at the 2021 Electric Kiwi Last Laughs. Photo credit: Jinki Cambronero

The New Zealand Comedy Trust are celebrating a blockbuster year of the very best in local comedy, having laughed alongside 50,000 Kiwis during the 2021 NZ Intl Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo. The Festival saw over 500 performances spread across 107 seasons, 3 weeks and 2 cities, with 25 show seasons completely selling-out, proving the appetite for homegrown comedy is at an all-time high.

The numbers speak for themselves this Fest, reaching similar numbers to previous years which included some major headlining talent from around the world - with the 2021 Fest filling over three quarters of all the seats available in this very special celebration of local comedians. After the Festival’s cancellation in 2020, the support for Kiwi comics from audiences excited to see Aotearoa experiences reflected on stage has been incredible and the New Zealand Comedy Trust have been truly thrilled to share a live festival during such a critical time for our booming comedy industry.

General Manager Lauren Whitney is delighted to have successfully brought an world-class, and COVID-free, Festival to venues in 2021. Reflecting on the 2021 Fest, she said, “From the Best Foods Comedy Gala line-ups to Tofiga’s all Pasifika line up selling out Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, to Chris Parker’s record-breaking sales of How I Felt - we gave local acts the spotlight this year and audiences responded with full houses, rave reviews and sell-out seasons; a huge vote of confidence for our thriving Comedy industry.”

General Manager of the NZ Intl. Comedy Festival Lauren Whitney (centre) with Maria Williams (left), winner of Best Newcomer Auckland, and Abby Howells (right), co-winner of the 2021 Directors Award. Photo credit: Jinki Cambronero.

Another highlight this year was seeing South Island talent take home all the major Festival awards, showing our nationwide ability to nurture strong Comedy voices. Artists originally from Christchurch had a particularly strong showing, with Eli Matthewson taking out the Fred Award for Best NZ Show, Brynley Stent winning the Billy T Award, and Jadwiga Green co-winning the Director’s Award alongside Dunedin’s Abby Howells. The Best Newcomer Award winners also hail from Te Wai Pounamu; Maria Williams from Nelson and Tess Sullivan from Hari Hari on the West Coast.

On top of sell-out shows and strong South Island representation in this year’s Fest, recently released findings from Creative New Zealand suggest the wider arts sector is making a powerful contribution to New Zealanders’ well-being and helping us get through COVID-19. It’s little surprise that Comedy in particular has played a much-needed role in offering light relief to New Zealanders in a global pandemic, both during lockdowns and as we return to live events. The results so far from audience research at this year’s NZ Comedy Fest is proving just that,; 98% of audience members so far agree that ‘Comedy improves my well-being in a positive way’, and state this as one of the leading motivations to engage with Comedy.

The Trust is already in planning mode, preparing for another hilarious Festival in 2022, with an even wider range of comedy styles on show. They are currently calling for those who attended the Festival to complete their 2021 Audience Survey, wanting to know how folks are feeling about coming along to the Comedy Festival in these strange times for live events, and what can be done even better for future Fests! And in true Comedy Fest style, there are some great goodies up for grabs for those who complete the survey, with a double pass to Heath Franklin’s Chopper - The Silencer in Wellington, a double pass to Guy Williams’ NZ Today LIVE, and the much-coveted Best Foods prize pack all up for grabs!

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Elephant Publicity on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 