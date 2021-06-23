Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Meteor July School Holiday Show Returns!

Wednesday, 23 June 2021, 12:07 pm
Press Release: Meteor Theatre

The Meteor July School Holidays Kid’s Show returns for 2021 with Beards! Beards! Beards! by Ralph McCubbin Howell!

Atale of one young girl’s increasingly inventive efforts to grow the world’s most magnificent beard. Armed with bubble bath and canned spaghetti, The Meteor invites you to join a madcap and hilarious musical romp as our plucky young heroine shakes up social rules and attempts to answer the questions that have puzzled mankind since the dawn of the beard…

Written by Ralph McCubbin Howell and originally performed by Trick of the Light Theatre, The Meteor is proud to present their own version of this hilarious and original piece of theatre for the July School Holidays, directed by Meteor Kids Show veteran Jono Freebairn.

“I really love the whimsical and bizarre nature of the piece” says Freebairn. “This is what children's theatre is all about; engaging their imaginations in a way that will keep them interested whilst also throwing in moral undertones and a takeaway message.”

Beards! Beards! Beards! will mark local performer Jono Freebairn’s sixth Meteor Kid’s Show and his first time directing. Freebairn comments on his transition from acting to directing saying; “I’ve found the transition to directing to be rather seamless. The biggest difference is everything that you have to think about as a director. Looking back acting seems easy, you come and go from rehearsal and do what you need to for the role/s you're in, but with directing, the overall picture you need to create and then shape and tweak and make beautiful with technical elements is so much to think about! The cast are working extremely hard, and we are very happy with where the show is at so far.”

Joining Freebairn in bringing Beards! Beards! Beards! to the stage is a small cast of local performers, Hannah Doherty, Benny Marama and Jermaine Clover. ‘Beards’ will mark Marama’s fifth Meteor Kid’s Show (second acting) and Clover and Doherty’s first.

A must-see for bearded and non-bearded beings alike, the show is suitable for kids aged 5-13, and for those who are still kids at heart. Beards! Beards! Beards! will be running at The Meteor Theatre July 19- 23 with 10:30am and 1pm shows daily as well as 7pm shows on July 21 and 23. Tickets are only $9 for children under 16, and $13 for adults and can be found along with further show information at themeteor.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Meteor Theatre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 