Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Emerging filmmaker to release TAIAO

Tuesday, 17 August 2021, 8:54 am
Press Release: Kaponga Pictures


A powerful documentary with no words: Short film challenges western filmmaking conventions by coming from a uniquely Māori observational cinematic lens, is due to be released during Māori language week.

Co-Director and Producer Micah Winiata says TAIAO is a nonverbal, documentary experience that explores how we as a multicultural people use Aotearoa’s natural environment.

“The film compares the wonders of our taiao, our nature, and the advent of man,” says Winiata. “Communicating the consequences of our industries and our reckoning with colonisation non-verbally allows us to glimpse a sustainable, equitable future, while acknowledging an unsustainable present.”

After studying and working for 2 years in Chicago, USA, director Micah Winiata returned home with a passion to connect to his whakapapa, his marae, and the land of Aotearoa. With the idea for TAIAO formed during managed isolation in November 2020, Micah was inspired by the global nonverbal films Baraka and Koyaanisqatsi which allowed him to envision seeing Aotearoa New Zealand through a Māori lens.

A whakataukī or proverb underscores the tone of TAIAO: ‘Whatungarongaro te tangata, toitu te whenua’ – ‘As people disappear from sight, the land remains’.

With the content of a nature documentary, edited like an experimental art installation, and composed using the soundscape of native taonga pūōro alongside electronic synths, TAIAO’s experimental approach distills the cinematic experience into its pure form while allowing the audience to make up their own minds on what it has to say. Without using words, how can we communicate our historical, industrial, and future relationship with our environment?

TAIAO was selected and commissioned through the Someday Stories Season 5, a sustainability focused web series by Aotearoa’s emerging filmmakers.

Produced through the Tauranga Moana based film company Kaponga Pictures, the film itself explores sustainability and colonisation through the lens of Tauranga expressing the wider impacts on Aotearoa at large.

The Someday Stories Season 5 series and their films will premiere on Tuesday September 7 at Capitol Cinema, Tāmaki Makaurau.

TAIAO will be released to the public online through Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Vimeo on Wednesday September 15.

www.facebook.com/KapongaPictures

www.instagram.com/kapongapictures/

www.facebook.com/somedaystories

www.instagram.com/theoutlookforsomeday/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kaponga Pictures on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 